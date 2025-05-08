Tech companies urged to join drive to cut crime

Top tech experts are meeting the Justice Secretary as part of a Government drive to use AI and technology to transform the justice system and cut crime.

New study shows tags monitoring curfews cut reoffending by 20%

Top tech experts assemble to address criminal justice challenges

Ambition to use technology to deliver safer streets as part of Plan for Change

Today around 30 companies including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google will explore how revolutionary tech could be used to tackle violence in prison, better monitor offenders in the community and improve risk assessments of offenders.

The meeting comes as new research shows curfew tags, which keep offenders at home and off the streets during certain times, can reduce reoffending by 20 per cent. This demonstrates how even older technology is supporting punishment in the community and cutting crime.

The challenge now is to see how newer technology can contribute to help deliver the Government’s Plan for Change to make streets safer.

Today’s gathering will be chaired by James Timpson, the prison and probation minister, and opened by Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood.

Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, said:

We inherited a justice system in crisis, with prisons close to collapse and staff overburdened and under pressure. We need bold ideas to address the challenges that we face – supporting our staff, delivering swifter justice for victims, and cutting crime. Today, we have an analogue justice system in a digital age. The UK has a world-leading and growing tech sector, and I know our tech firms have a huge role to play in delivering our Plan for Change to make streets safer.

The roundtable marks the first time key players in the UK’s tech ecosystem will meet with justice ministers to discuss some of the toughest challenges our courts, prisons and probation system face.

Discussion will focus on the potential for even more effective tracking of offender movement, using data to aid probation officers to perform better risk assessments and whether digital platforms can help offenders rehabilitate and integrate back into society, cutting reoffending.

It has been organised in partnership with techUK which is the trade association that brings together companies and organisations to promote digital technology.

techUK CEO, Julian David OBE said:

We’re honoured to be hosting this roundtable discussion with the Ministry of Justice – It presents an excellent opportunity for the tech sector to highlight the transformative role that technology is playing in modernising our criminal justice system. techUK and our members believe that collaboration and open dialogue are essential to fostering innovation and driving meaningful reform - particularly in how offenders are rehabilitated - and that digital tools can be a powerful force in sustaining this positive impact across society.

Other companies attending include:

Allied Universal: an industry leader technology and service company for three decades

Cognizant Worldwide Limited: focuses on modernising technology, reimagining processes and transforming experiences

TPXimpact​: a UK-based company focusing on digital transformation and creating positive change for people, places, and the planet

Microsoft Ltd. UK Public Sector General Manager, Amanda Sleight said:

We’re thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative with the Ministry of Justice. Microsoft is committed to advancing the ethical use of AI technology to reduce the administrative burden on prison and probation staff, allowing them more time to focus on delivering high-quality frontline services, reducing recidivism and helping integrate offenders back into society.

The aim is for a follow up to this meeting with an event open to the whole of industry to apply to come back and present their groundbreaking ideas and solutions in the coming months.

Earlier this year, the Lord Chancellor set out her vision for the Probation Service, which included a bold new £8 million pledge to introduce new technology to help risk assess offenders and cut back on admin, increasing focus on those offenders who pose the greatest risk to the public.