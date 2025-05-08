Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Tech companies urged to join drive to cut crime
Top tech experts are meeting the Justice Secretary as part of a Government drive to use AI and technology to transform the justice system and cut crime.
- New study shows tags monitoring curfews cut reoffending by 20%
- Top tech experts assemble to address criminal justice challenges
- Ambition to use technology to deliver safer streets as part of Plan for Change
Today around 30 companies including Microsoft, Amazon Web Services and Google will explore how revolutionary tech could be used to tackle violence in prison, better monitor offenders in the community and improve risk assessments of offenders.
The meeting comes as new research shows curfew tags, which keep offenders at home and off the streets during certain times, can reduce reoffending by 20 per cent. This demonstrates how even older technology is supporting punishment in the community and cutting crime.
The challenge now is to see how newer technology can contribute to help deliver the Government’s Plan for Change to make streets safer.
Today’s gathering will be chaired by James Timpson, the prison and probation minister, and opened by Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood.
Lord Chancellor, Shabana Mahmood, said:
We inherited a justice system in crisis, with prisons close to collapse and staff overburdened and under pressure.
We need bold ideas to address the challenges that we face – supporting our staff, delivering swifter justice for victims, and cutting crime.
Today, we have an analogue justice system in a digital age.
The UK has a world-leading and growing tech sector, and I know our tech firms have a huge role to play in delivering our Plan for Change to make streets safer.
The roundtable marks the first time key players in the UK’s tech ecosystem will meet with justice ministers to discuss some of the toughest challenges our courts, prisons and probation system face.
Discussion will focus on the potential for even more effective tracking of offender movement, using data to aid probation officers to perform better risk assessments and whether digital platforms can help offenders rehabilitate and integrate back into society, cutting reoffending.
It has been organised in partnership with techUK which is the trade association that brings together companies and organisations to promote digital technology.
techUK CEO, Julian David OBE said:
We’re honoured to be hosting this roundtable discussion with the Ministry of Justice – It presents an excellent opportunity for the tech sector to highlight the transformative role that technology is playing in modernising our criminal justice system.
techUK and our members believe that collaboration and open dialogue are essential to fostering innovation and driving meaningful reform - particularly in how offenders are rehabilitated - and that digital tools can be a powerful force in sustaining this positive impact across society.
Other companies attending include:
-
Allied Universal: an industry leader technology and service company for three decades
-
Cognizant Worldwide Limited: focuses on modernising technology, reimagining processes and transforming experiences
-
TPXimpact: a UK-based company focusing on digital transformation and creating positive change for people, places, and the planet
Microsoft Ltd. UK Public Sector General Manager, Amanda Sleight said:
We’re thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking initiative with the Ministry of Justice.
Microsoft is committed to advancing the ethical use of AI technology to reduce the administrative burden on prison and probation staff, allowing them more time to focus on delivering high-quality frontline services, reducing recidivism and helping integrate offenders back into society.
The aim is for a follow up to this meeting with an event open to the whole of industry to apply to come back and present their groundbreaking ideas and solutions in the coming months.
Earlier this year, the Lord Chancellor set out her vision for the Probation Service, which included a bold new £8 million pledge to introduce new technology to help risk assess offenders and cut back on admin, increasing focus on those offenders who pose the greatest risk to the public.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/tech-companies-urged-to-join-drive-to-cut-crime
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
UK pledges support to strengthen Ukraine's justice system08/05/2025 16:15:00
On the eve of Victory in Europe day Minister Sackman and Minister Suhak, Deputy Justice Minister of Ukraine, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Kyiv.
Professional standards in the Prison and Probation Service Speech08/05/2025 11:33:00
Lord Timpson, Minister for Prisons, Probation and Reducing Reoffending, recently (06 May 2025) set out how the government is responding to Jennifer Rademaker’s Review into professional standards in HMPPS.
Cowardly criminals forced to face victims under flagship Bill07/05/2025 15:15:00
Victims will be better protected than ever thanks to new measures across the justice system following the introduction of the Victims and Courts Bill (7 May).
'Seismic shift' to improve professional standards across HM Prison and Probation Service07/05/2025 12:15:00
Reports of bullying and harassment are “a wake-up call and an opportunity to change”, Lord Timpson said yesterday (6 May), after a review recommended wholesale change to how HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) deals with complaints.
Greater protection for domestic abuse victims in North Wales28/04/2025 13:15:00
Survivors of domestic abuse across North Wales will be better protected due to the further expansion of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders.
Government signs new international agreement in boost to British business25/04/2025 16:15:00
Businesses will save time and money on repetitive legal action thanks to new international rules coming into force across the UK on 1 July.
Government action to improve safety in young offender institutions24/04/2025 12:15:00
Frontline officers and young people in custody will be better protected under plans to equip specially selected and trained staff with synthetic pepper spray, the Government has announced today (24 April).
First prisoners arrive at new 1,500-place jail23/04/2025 11:20:00
The first prisoners have been locked up at a new jail that will create nearly 1,500 prison places, helping to cut crime and make streets safer today as part of the Government’s Plan for Change (23 April).