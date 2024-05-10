BCS
|Printable version
Tech experts believe mainstream media should fight misinformation on polling day, despite media coverage ban
Almost two thirds of tech experts believe that the mainstream media should rebut misinformation on polling day, says a new poll conducted by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.
62% of IT professionals polled believe that the current ban on media coverage of the general election on polling day should include an exception to allow mainstream media to rebut fraudulent misinformation.
In the same poll of 1200 technologists, 65% of respondents expressed concern that deepfakes will have an influence on the result of the upcoming UK General Election.
The current regulations, set by Ofcom, state that discussion and analysis of election issues must finish when the polling stations open, and not resume until they close. This also includes that whilst people are voting, broadcasters must not publish the results of any opinion polls.
Fight against misinformation
Adam Leon Smith, BCS Fellow and International AI standards expert said:
“As we approach the General Election, it is essential that broadcasters are more active in the fight against misinformation and disinformation, especially when it comes to those misleading the electorate.”
“By enabling reputable media outlets to fact-check and correct misleading content in real time, they can provide the public with accurate information, thereby fostering a more informed electorate and upholding democratic values.”
Original article link: https://www.bcs.org/articles-opinion-and-research/tech-experts-believe-mainstream-media-should-fight-misinformation-on-polling-day-despite-media-coverage-ban/
Latest News from
BCS
BCS launches digital campaign to showcase the Digital Pioneers shaping our world10/05/2024 10:15:00
BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, has partnered with Content With Purpose (CWP) to produce a wide-ranging digital series exploring IT’s contribution to society; addressing global challenges, fostering innovation, transforming lives, and creating a future of possibilities.
Deepfakes a major risk for the General Election, according to research with the tech profession24/04/2024 15:05:00
The influence of AI deepfakes on the UK General Election is a concern for most tech experts, according to a new survey.
Rashik Parmar receives prestigious Freedom of The City of London award22/04/2024 14:10:00
Rashik Parmar MBE FBCS Group CEO BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London on behalf of the BCS.
Return, restart, or pivot into tech – BCS event for people looking to (re)enter the tech workforce17/04/2024 10:20:00
A special event to help anyone interested in a career in tech is being held in central London by BCS Women - part of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.
Kate camera controversy shows need for ‘Guaranteed originals’, says expert13/03/2024 09:15:00
The controversy with Kate Middleton’s photo editing shows the need for watermarking original images to build public trust, says a leading academic.
Pre-election Budget 202407/03/2024 15:10:00
Investment in AI and other tech across the NHS and police will save 'millions of hours' Chancellor claims.
Elon Musk is ‘wrong’ that no jobs will be needed in the future – says poll of tech experts29/02/2024 13:20:00
Elon Musk’s claim that AI will make all human jobs irrelevant should not be taken seriously, according to a survey of tech experts.
Women are applying for Computing degrees in record numbers and slowly narrowing the diversity gap, new data shows22/02/2024 09:15:00
The number of young women in the UK applying to start computing degrees in 2024 has risen by 10% on last year, according to new research. In total there were 18,880 applications from UK 18-year-old women to study Computing at university this year, up from 17,140 in 2023.