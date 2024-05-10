Tech experts believe mainstream media should fight misinformation on polling day, despite media coverage ban

Almost two thirds of tech experts believe that the mainstream media should rebut misinformation on polling day, says a new poll conducted by BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT.

62% of IT professionals polled believe that the current ban on media coverage of the general election on polling day should include an exception to allow mainstream media to rebut fraudulent misinformation.

In the same poll of 1200 technologists, 65% of respondents expressed concern that deepfakes will have an influence on the result of the upcoming UK General Election.

The current regulations, set by Ofcom, state that discussion and analysis of election issues must finish when the polling stations open, and not resume until they close. This also includes that whilst people are voting, broadcasters must not publish the results of any opinion polls.

Fight against misinformation

Adam Leon Smith, BCS Fellow and International AI standards expert said: