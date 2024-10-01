Tech experts to shape government digital vision to drive innovation and boost public services

Millions are set to benefit from reduced waiting times and improved public services, as technology experts, advocates, and academics come together to shape the government's new 'digital centre.

A newly announced panel of twelve digital professionals and academics will help the government make better use of technology across the public sector

Group will help create a 10-year vision for a ‘digital centre’ of government to drive innovation, transform services, improve lives, and unlock the full potential of digital and data

Move follows decision to expand DSIT to ensure tech is used across the public sector to cut backlogs and make public services more efficient

Millions of people will enjoy shorter waiting lists and better public services as technology leaders, inclusion advocates and leading academics will shape the government’s new ‘digital centre’ to boost how technology is used to repair public services and drive economic growth.

The group, co-chaired by successful start-up founder Baroness Martha Lane Fox and Chair of the Central Digital and Data Office Paul Willmott, will help the government plan changes to how technology is used across public services in a new bid to cut backlogs, improve service outcomes and make government services more accessible.

It brings in leading industry expertise, including Poppy Gustafson, the founder of Darktrace, as well as prominent advocates for digital inclusion and skills, such as Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon.

The move follows three Cabinet Office and No10 units joining DSIT to unite efforts in the digital transformation of public services under one department. Together, the teams currently build and manage GOV.UK, the primary platform for accessing government services and information, leading a network of over 28,000 technology professionals across the public sector, and developing cutting-edge AI tools for a range of uses across Whitehall and public services.

Harnessing the power of technology will be crucial to support the government in achieving its mission of making public services work for working people, grow the economy, and make everyone across the country better off.

Announcing the panel today at The Times’ Tech Summit, AI and Digital Government Minister Feryal Clark said:

Poor technology slows down public services too often, when new tools should be cutting waiting lists and taking the burden from citizens and the taxpayer. That is why DSIT has become the centre for digital government. We will be bold in our plans with this new responsibility, and the external expertise we are bringing in to advise us will help deliver on our shared ambitions to improve public services and drive sustainable growth that works for everyone.

Martha Lane Fox – Entrepreneur and crossbench peer (Co-Chair) said:

The UK has an opportunity to deliver modern, reliable public services that benefit citizens while also helping to grow the economy. I am excited to help.

The panel includes:

Martha Lane Fox – Entrepreneur and crossbench peer (Co-Chair)

Poppy Gustafsson OBE - Technology entrepreneur and co-founder of Darktrace

Paul Willmott – Chair of the Central Digital and Data Office (Co-Chair)

Jeni Tennison – Founder and Executive Director of Connected by Data

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE – Social Entrepreneur, computer scientist, CEO of Stemettes

Lou Cordwell – Professor of Innovation, University of Manchester

Aaron Maniam – Fellow of Practice and Director, Digital Transformation Education, Blavatnik School of Government

David Eaves – Co-Deputy Director and Associate Professor at UCL

Sarah Hunter – Technology Policy Advisor, Board member at ARIA and Former Director of Global Public Policy at ‘X the Moonshot Factory’

Lisa Harrington – Tech and Growth Advisor

Josie Cluer – Partner, People Consulting, EY

Lord Richard Allan – Technology Adviser

Poppy Gustafsson OBE, technology entrepreneur and co-founder of Darktrace said:

It should be as easy to get support from public services as it now is to book a taxi ride or order your shopping online, and there is a huge opportunity for government to make greater use of technology to better serve citizens. Digital and AI can make government more human-scale, with personalised public services that puts power in citizens’ hands, and gives people faster access to help and advice. I am excited by the ambition of the government’s plans on digital transformation and delighted to be supporting them in these efforts.

Paul Willmott, Chair of the Central Digital and Data Office and Co-Chair said:

Embracing digital technologies such as AI is vital for the public sector, enabling delivery of faster yet more efficient services. In turn this will improve accessibility and transparency for citizens, and boost economic growth by removing bottlenecks for business. I am delighted to be working with this exceptional group to shape the way forward.

Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE – Social Entrepreneur, computer scientist, CEO of Stemettes, said:

Digital as a tool has so many opportunities to play a bigger role in improving public services, how government operates and the lives of people across our country. I’m excited to be a part of setting the Digital Centre vision and creating positive change with the DSIT team.

Jeni Tennison, Founder and Executive Director of Connected by Data, said:

I’m pleased to contribute to the government’s plans for technology in the public sector. My priority is to ensure data, digital and AI adoption is centred around support for the public and public sector workers and helps foster trust through inclusion, accountability and openness.

Lou Cordwell, Professor of Innovation, University of Manchester, said:

Technology holds the key to transforming the delivery of public services over the coming decade. It’s great to see that the government is committed to making sure we all benefit from the ways in which innovative technologies can transform everyday life for people across the country and I’m looking forward to working with the panel to develop an ambitious long term vision for the new digital centre of government.

Aaron Maniam, Fellow of Practice and Director, Digital Transformation Education, Blavatnik School of Government said:

I am delighted to be part of this advisory panel. Digital technology has the potential to truly transform citizen lives but can also bring risks. Getting this balance right is a key challenge for all governments and requires constant learning from global examples of excellence. DSIT is taking a major step forward by convening this panel. I look forward to working with colleagues to harness the opportunities for digital government in the UK.

David Eaves, Co-Deputy Director and Associate Professor at UCL, said:

Today there is no digital government, there is just government. This panel offers a unique opportunity to not just help inform a strategy to reimagine government and services but to assure we place inclusion, safety and trust into the foundations of a digital era government. It’s a privilege to be asked to help make technology a core competency of government and help find ways to improve public services for all citizens.

Sarah Hunter, Technology Policy Advisor, Board member at ARIA and Former Director of Global Public Policy at ‘X the Moonshot Factory’ said:

The UK was one of the first places in the world to use digital new technology in its public service delivery and I’m delighted this new government wants to build on that legacy. “Citizens could benefit so much from the next generation of technology tools. It’s exciting to see this government putting the citizen at the heart of their vision.

Lisa Harrington, Tech and Growth Advisor said:

I am excited to provide ideas and constructive challenge to the development of the government digital centre through this external panel. Our goal is to ensure that digital advancements are accessible and beneficial to everyone, driving growth for the UK and creating positive change for all UK citizens.

Josie Cluer, Partner, People Consulting, EY said:

At such a critical time for the country, I am delighted to play a role in realising the transformative power of new technologies for government and citizens. Digitally-enabled public services will have people at their heart, and I am excited about the opportunity to help government set not just the vision for the future but the practical steps to get there, working with citizens, public servants and technologists.

Lord Richard Allan, Technology Adviser said:

When digital is done well, it can make life easier for everyone who uses and works in our public services. There are examples of great digital solutions but also areas where public services are behind the curve. I hope we can help the government make progress across the board and welcome their creative approach to delivering on this priority.

