Tech is vital to protect British communities and prepare for extreme weather
At techUK we talk a lot about how essential digital tech is for combatting climate change, but as recent floods and storms have shown (tornados in Cornwall are not normal!) climate change is here to stay.
As these extreme weather incidents happen more often and with more intensity, government at all levels needs to spend more time and yes – money – on dealing with this inevitability. As ever we’re keen to champion the role of innovation and digital tools and this blog looks at the role of tech in preparedness and early warnings.
So how can digital tools make a difference and make the UK better prepared?
It is a truth universally acknowledged that digital solutions mean better insights, quicker responses and cost efficiencies, and it is no different here. Some of the key techUK member technologies will be discussed this week, so I won’t steal their thunder but in short some of the easiest to deploy are:
- IoT Sensors: These sensors track environmental conditions and act as early warning systems, providing real-time data that can trigger timely responses to emerging threats. For example, if combined with AI and internet-enabled hardware, flood gates could operate remotely, and river level rises can alert local communities to batten down the hatches as it were.
- Predictive Analytics, AI, and Big Data: These tools forecast climate events and identify vulnerabilities, allowing for more informed decision-making and strategic planning. This will be essential for government agencies knowing where to deploy resources and avoid duplication of efforts.
- Digital Twins: These virtual models simulate real-world scenarios, helping to test and optimise responses to various climate-related challenges. For example, the British Army (who inevitably ride into the rescue of councils) can scenario plan journeys, or local councils can simulate exactly what streets are at the highest risk).
- Early warning messaging: Hardly the latest tech, but these can make the biggest difference in areas about to suffer the most drastic storms.
- Geospatial monitoring: By using earth monitoring from satellites, or even drones and balloons, council planners and environmental regulators can get comprehensive data on environmental changes that will impact how a flood for example will spread. Combined in a mesh of tools this could be genuinely lifesaving.
These are just some examples of how the public sector can get the UK as prepared as possible for a changing climate, however the private sector cannot be let off the hook either! Businesses needs to think about the physical resilience as much as it does with any other risk (our member Axa published a report here which is excellent for this), and the smartest firms are already looking at the digital tools that can help mitigate these risks. Even if preparedness and resilience is expensive, World Bank research shows that resilience and preparedness investments yield significant returns by reducing losses during disasters, and foster confidence.
Overall preparedness is the first step in building climate resilience, and technology is the enabler that makes it possible. It is therefore imperative that governments across the UK look at the tech that they can deploy, overcome barriers to deploying it and it is for the tech sector to make sure the benefits are obvious, and the tech is available and usable in every part of the UK.
Climate, Environment and Sustainability Programme activities
The techUK Climate Programme provides opportunities for members to present tech solutions that assist carbon emission reduction, circularity, and human rights goals. We also help our members with their own net zero transition, including measurement, implementation, compliance, and reporting. Visit the programme page here.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/tech-is-vital-to-protect-british-communities-prepare-for-extreme-weather.html
