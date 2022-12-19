techUK
Tech Support for Public Sector Transformation in 2023: Member case studies requested
We know that 2023 is shaping up to be a challenging year for the UK economy with an anticipated squeeze on public sector spending.
Ahead of an anticipated Comprehensive Spending Review, which generally sets budgets for public sector bodies for between 3-5 years, techUK wants to offer practical solutions to key government challenges. These could be opportunities, for example, in social care, tackling the courts backlog or housing, or addressing legacy tech.
We are also keen to hear from members about existing or forthcoming Government programmes that you consider to be essential to continued digital transformation in the public sector.
We are calling on members to submit suggestions on how tech can support the public sector, either through saving money or transforming service delivery.
techUK will use member input to shape its engagement with Government in 2023 and will also work to create opportunities to highlight and showcase specific member solutions.
Please complete this form by 27 January to submit your ideas for supporting public sector transformation in 2023.
