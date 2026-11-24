Digital Poverty Alliance
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Tech4Communities moves from donations to redistribution in Gateshead
Laptops, tablets and smartphones donated through Tech4Communities in Gateshead are now being made available to local residents. The devices have been securely wiped and professionally refurbished, with the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) working alongside Connected Voice and local partners to oversee their redistribution.
“Collecting unwanted technology is only worthwhile if we can get it back into use. Thanks to the people who donated their devices and the support of our local partners, we are now able to do that in Gateshead,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “For someone who cannot afford a suitable device, having access to one can make an enormous difference.”
Gateshead residents of all ages are encouraged to apply. Laptops and tablets are available to children and adults, while smartphones are available to residents aged 16 and over. Applications for children under 16 must be made by a parent or guardian.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/tech4communities-moves-from-donations-to-redistribution-in-gateshead/
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