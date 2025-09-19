Tech4YoungCarers Expands to Southend-on-Sea and Milton Keynes

Young carers often carry responsibilities that shape every part of their daily lives. Alongside school or work, they manage the complex demands of caring for a family member – a commitment that can leave little time, space, or resource for their own development. Without access to technology, connectivity, and digital skills, those pressures are magnified, cutting off opportunities that should be open to all.

To address this, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA), in partnership with E2BN, is expanding Tech4YoungCarers to Southend-on-Sea and Milton Keynes. The programme now supports carers aged 11 to 25, recognising that digital exclusion affects children from secondary school age through to young adults building their futures.

The model is straightforward but transformative: a laptop of their own, reliable access to the internet, and the skills to use technology confidently. Together, these provide a platform for learning, communication, and participation in everyday life. For young carers, it means being able to study on equal terms, apply for opportunities, and stay connected to friends and networks that sustain them.

“Every young carer deserves the same chance to learn, connect, and thrive as their peers,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Launching in Southend-on-Sea and Milton Keynes is about equity. It ensures that caring for a loved one does not come at the cost of missing out on education, opportunity, or community.”

By working with E2BN, the programme is embedded locally, reaching young carers directly and ensuring support is delivered in ways that reflect the realities of their lives.

“We are proud to continue funding this vital programme. Access to technology should be a right, not a privilege, and for young carers it can be a lifeline – opening the door to education, opportunities, and support networks that would otherwise be out of reach,” said Kathy Olsson, Manager, E2BN.

As Tech4YoungCarers grows, so too does its impact. With laptops, connectivity, and skills as the foundation, the programme is creating the conditions for young carers to participate fully in education, in work, and in the digital society around them. It is a step toward fairness – practical, necessary, and long overdue.

Learn More Here