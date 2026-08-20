Tech4Youth expands into Lincolnshire

Tech4Youth is expanding into Lincolnshire this August, extending the programme’s existing work in Leicestershire. Through the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA)’s partnership with the Barratt Redrow Foundation, 150 young people in Leicestershire have already received laptops to support their education, employment and everyday digital lives.

From 20 August, families in both Leicestershire and Lincolnshire will be able to join the waiting list. Tech4Youth supports young people aged 11 to 19 whose families would otherwise be unable to afford a suitable laptop, with digital literacy workshops offered alongside the devices to build skills and confidence.

The programme is growing at a point when access to the right technology is increasingly shaping what young people can do in education and beyond. Our 2026 UK School Census found that 95% of sixth form teachers believed children’s futures were affected when they did not have access to a device with a keyboard for homework, coursework and applications for university or jobs.

“Reaching 150 young people in Leicestershire showed the difference this kind of practical support can make,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Expanding Tech4Youth into Lincolnshire means we can reach more families while continuing the programme in Leicestershire, giving young people access to a suitable laptop alongside the digital skills and confidence they need to make full use of it.”

The second year also continues the partnership with the Barratt Redrow Foundation that made the first phase possible.

“At the Barratt Redrow Foundation, we are committed to helping communities thrive and ensuring that children and young people have access to the opportunities they need to reach their full potential,” said Andy Button-Stephens, Head of the Barratt Redrow Foundation. “In today’s world, digital access is fundamental to education, skills development and future employment opportunities, yet too many families remain excluded.“

We are proud to continue our partnership with the Digital Poverty Alliance, building on the success of the first year of the programme to support even more young people across Leicestershire and Lincolnshire. Together, we are helping to remove barriers, improve digital confidence and create brighter futures for the next generation.”

Learn More About Tech4Youth