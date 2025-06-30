Digital Poverty Alliance
Tech4Youth Launches in Westminster
For young people without a laptop at home, everyday tasks – from completing schoolwork to applying for part-time jobs – become significantly harder. In a world built around digital access, the absence of a suitable device quietly shapes what is possible, and what is not.
To help change this, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has launched a new phase of its Tech4Youth programme in Westminster. With support from the Worshipful Company of Information Technologists, the programme will provide 50 young people aged 11 to 19 with a free laptop to keep, as well as support for connectivity and digital skills development.
This is part of a national effort to reduce the digital barriers that continue to limit participation and opportunity for too many.
“Tech4Youth exists to remove practical obstacles that should no longer stand in a young person’s way,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “This new phase reflects a clear need – and a clear commitment to act. A device on its own will not solve everything, but it is often the first step towards choice, independence, and access.”
Young people aged 16 to 19 can apply directly. For those under 16, a parent or carer must apply on their behalf. All applications must be verified by a trusted professional, such as a teacher, youth worker, or councillor.
Applications can be submitted online, by downloading a paper form, or by texting T4Y, your name, and postcode to 07984 445476 to request one by post.
For more information, including how to apply, visit: digitalpovertyalliance.org/tech4youth.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/tech4youth-launches-in-westminster/
