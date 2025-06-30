Digital Poverty Alliance
|Printable version
Tech4Youth Launches on the Yorkshire Coast
For many young people, the absence of a laptop at home is not just an inconvenience. It is a daily barrier to progress. From completing schoolwork to building digital skills, applying for jobs, or staying connected to support networks, the digital world continues to move forward – but not everyone has the tools to keep pace.
To address this, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has launched a new phase of its Tech4Youth programme, in partnership with Arqiva. Applications are now open for 45 young people aged 11 to 19 living in eligible postcode areas along the Yorkshire Coast.
Each successful applicant will receive a laptop to keep. Support with internet connectivity and digital skills will also be available, recognising that it is not only access to a device that matters – but confidence and capability too.
This expansion follows growing demand for practical action in areas where affordability and access remain serious concerns for families.
“We know the difference a device can make – not only in academic terms, but in a young person’s sense of independence and ambition,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Tech4Youth is a direct response to the pressures families are facing. It is about removing unnecessary barriers and ensuring young people have what they need to take part, to contribute, and to thrive.”
Young people aged 16 to 19 can apply directly. For those under 16, a parent or carer must complete the application. In all cases, a trusted professional – such as a teacher, youth worker, or councillor – must verify the application.
Applications can be submitted online, by downloading a paper form, or by texting T4Y, your name, house number and postcode to 07984 445476 to request a copy by post.
For more information, including how to apply, visit: digitalpovertyalliance.org/tech4youth.
Original article link: https://digitalpovertyalliance.org/news-updates/tech4youth-launches-on-the-yorkshire-coast/
Latest News from
Digital Poverty Alliance
Tech4Youth Launches in Westminster30/06/2025 11:33:00
For young people without a laptop at home, everyday tasks – from completing schoolwork to applying for part-time jobs – become significantly harder.
Digital Healthcare Is Not Working for Everyone – Our National Inquiry Is Asking Why26/06/2025 13:25:00
Earlier this month, the Digital Poverty Alliance convened the first in a national series of roundtables exploring how digital exclusion is shaping people’s ability to access healthcare.
Why Individual Device Donation Deserves National Attention19/06/2025 13:25:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance’s new report reveals how individual device donation can unlock local impact – while reducing waste and building a more inclusive, sustainable digital society.
Watch Now: Launch of the National Delivery and Advocacy Plan13/06/2025 15:10:00
Earlier this month, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) hosted the launch of its updated National Delivery and Advocacy Plan – a coordinated framework to accelerate action on digital exclusion and support long-term, joined-up delivery across the UK.
New Policy Briefs from the Digital Poverty Alliance: Turning Insight into Action03/06/2025 15:10:00
New policy briefs from the Digital Poverty Alliance set out how to make digital inclusion a reality – not a promise.
Watch Live: Launch of the DPA’s National Delivery and Advocacy Plan03/06/2025 11:32:00
Across the UK, digital access now shapes who learns, who works, who connects – and who thrives. Yet for millions, that access remains out of reach.
Disconnected Britain: The Hidden Gaps in Local Digital Support30/05/2025 16:20:00
New research from the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) lays bare a disjointed system of digital support across the UK – where opportunity hinges on geography, and too many communities are being failed by silence, scarcity, or both.
DPA Launches the UK Digital Inclusion Awards to Recognise Meaningful Action29/05/2025 15:25:00
The Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) is launching a new national initiative to recognise organisations taking meaningful steps to address digital exclusion.