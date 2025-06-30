Tech4Youth Launches on the Yorkshire Coast

For many young people, the absence of a laptop at home is not just an inconvenience. It is a daily barrier to progress. From completing schoolwork to building digital skills, applying for jobs, or staying connected to support networks, the digital world continues to move forward – but not everyone has the tools to keep pace.

To address this, the Digital Poverty Alliance (DPA) has launched a new phase of its Tech4Youth programme, in partnership with Arqiva. Applications are now open for 45 young people aged 11 to 19 living in eligible postcode areas along the Yorkshire Coast.

Each successful applicant will receive a laptop to keep. Support with internet connectivity and digital skills will also be available, recognising that it is not only access to a device that matters – but confidence and capability too.

This expansion follows growing demand for practical action in areas where affordability and access remain serious concerns for families.

“We know the difference a device can make – not only in academic terms, but in a young person’s sense of independence and ambition,” said Elizabeth Anderson, CEO, Digital Poverty Alliance. “Tech4Youth is a direct response to the pressures families are facing. It is about removing unnecessary barriers and ensuring young people have what they need to take part, to contribute, and to thrive.”

Young people aged 16 to 19 can apply directly. For those under 16, a parent or carer must complete the application. In all cases, a trusted professional – such as a teacher, youth worker, or councillor – must verify the application.

Applications can be submitted online, by downloading a paper form, or by texting T4Y, your name, house number and postcode to 07984 445476 to request a copy by post.

For more information, including how to apply, visit: digitalpovertyalliance.org/tech4youth.