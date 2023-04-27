techUK
|Printable version
Tech7 release joint statement ahead of meeting in Tokyo
As the Tech7 leaders gather in Tokyo this week for a meeting ahead of the G7 Digital Ministerial this weekend, a joint statement was released by the technology industry associations of the G7 countries and the EU
The informal group, set up in 2021 when the UK had the presidency of the G7, is formed of Bitkom from Germany, Numeum from France, Anitec-Assinform from Italy, JEITA from Japan, ITI from the United States, TECHNATION from Canada, DIGITALEUROPE on behalf of the European Union and techUK.
JEITA as the industry association of the country holding the current presidency of the G7 is the host for this year’s meeting in Tokyo, taking place tomorrow, 27 April.
techUK CEO, Julian David, is attending the meeting on behalf of techUK.
The joint statement covers a wide range of priorities that the industry bodies think the G7 digital ministers should prioritise to advance international cooperation on tech and digital. It is centred around 6 core objectives:
- Facilitation of data flows to sustain and promote recovery of the international economy;
- Utilization of digital technology in addressing global sustainability challenges such as climate change and the energy transition;
- Global dissemination of human-centred AI principles;
- Cyber security to secure trust;
- Advancing connectivity for new digitalization opportunities for society (6G);
- Proactive Cooperation to improve basic and advanced digital skills.
The full statement can be found here. If members have any questions, they can reach out to sabina.ciofu@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/tech7-release-joint-statement-ahead-of-meeting-in-tokyo.html
Latest News from
techUK
Financial services can light the way for context-specific AI regulation (guest blog by Clifford Chance)26/04/2023 12:20:00
Guest blog by Zayed Al Jamil, James Wong at Clifford Chance #AIWeek2023
techUK publishes results of seventh annual GovTech SME Survey25/04/2023 11:25:00
TeckUK are pleased to publish the results of our seventh annual GovTech SME Survey.
techUK supports the G7 institutional arrangement for partnership on Data Free Flow with Trust24/04/2023 11:25:00
Published today, techUK co-signed a global industry statement in support of the G7 governments' recent announcement on promoting the vision of Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT), alongside other industry bodies
CyberUK: DSIT publish Cyber Sectoral Analysis 202321/04/2023 12:15:00
The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology published its latest analysis to coincide with CyberUK.
CyberUK: Minister announces official threat notice and issues ‘call to arms’ to businesses to strengthen cyber security20/04/2023 14:25:00
The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden addressed delegates at CyberUK in Belfast.
techUK signs Multi-Association Letter on Indonesian Ministry of Finance Regulation 19019/04/2023 12:10:00
techUK joins other tech and business trade associations in expressing its concerns with the Indonesian government‘s new Ministry of Finance Regulation No. 190.
The next phase of Open Banking – roadmap for delivering the Future Entity17/04/2023 15:05:00
Today (17 April), HM Treasury has published the much-anticipated recommendations for the next phase of open banking in the UK by setting out the roadmap for the work of the Joint Regulation Oversight Committee (JROC).
The UK’s pro-competition regime for digital markets: how do we make it a success for UK tech?14/04/2023 13:10:00
techUK sets out four broad principles to deliver a successful pro-competition regime for digital markets
FS Policy Explainer | The Digital Tech Sector’s Views on the Critical Third Parties Regulatory Regime | DP3/2214/04/2023 11:15:00
Following the FCA’s important Discussion Paper (DP3/22) covering the UK Government’s proposed regulatory regime covering Critical Third Parties within the financial system, the regulator is now seeking the input of members to understand the cost involved in implementing this work