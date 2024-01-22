Tech-driven Transformations: Paving the Way for Industrial Decarbonisation

Addressing the urgency of industrial decarbonisation is crucial, and there is a key role for technology to play. Whether it's enhanced automation to reduce energy waste and improve efficiency in industrial operations, data analytics to help industry monitor and optimise resource use, or innovative technology for the development of low-carbon materials.

techUK is actively exploring the pivotal role of technology in decarbonising energy-intensive industries in a recently launched series. The UK government's Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy marked a key moment outlining how industry can decarbonise in line with net zero. It set out the aim for two-thirds reduction in emissions by 2035 and a minimum of 90% by 2050, emphasising business expansion into low-carbon markets. But it lacks a detailed discussion on the essential role of digitalisation and emerging technologies in this journey.

Industry supplies the products used in our everyday lives, and is a key driver of the UK economy – but currently utilises substantial amounts of energy and natural resources. According to the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), the industry is responsible for around a quarter (23%) of global emissions, meaning that along transport (also 23%) it has the second-highest sectoral emissions behind energy generation systems. Industrial decarbonisation is therefore a critical imperative in the global efforts to mitigate climate change.

The recently published Mission Zero: Independent review of Net Zero, underscores the economic opportunities tied to technology in achieving decarbonisation goals. It highlights potential economic and societal benefits, ranging from deploying green technologies to achieving productivity gains and emphasising challenges like energy efficiency and skill acquisition.

As indicated by Mission Zero, "technology and digitalisation can help reduce emissions, improve environmental monitoring, and facilitate policy design." Additionally, the tech sector's substantial contribution to the UK economy emphasises the critical role it plays in accelerating green growth. The tech sector is one of the UK’s modern economic success stories, with its contribution to the economy rising over 25% between 2010 and 2019, and now adding £150 billion to the economy every year.

Despite existing government incentives, including recent targeted investment of £960 million for the Green Industries Growth Accelerator, additional efforts are needed to leverage digitalisation and technology for industrial decarbonisation. The upcoming General Election presents a key opportunity for the UK government to embrace this. techUK will continue to collaborate with members to develop effective policy solutions, fostering digitalisation for productivity and inclusive growth.

Our series, Innovating Industrial Decarbonisation, will bring together industry leaders and government stakeholders to discuss key topics enabling the commercialisation, adoption, and integration of technologies into industry. We will engage with cutting-edge strategies and groundbreaking technologies aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the industrial sector. Join us to be a driving force in shaping the future of a more innovative and sustainable industry.

For more information, contact Mia Haffety, Programme Manager – Telecoms and Net Zero.

Click here for the full press release