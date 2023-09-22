Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
|Printable version
Technical guidance for schools updated
Britain’s equality watchdog, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, has today updated its technical guidance for schools in England and Scotland.
Schools have legal obligations under the Equality Act 2010 not to discriminate against, harass or victimise pupils in relation to the characteristics protected by the Act, which include disability, race and sex.
The technical guidance outlines the obligations the Equality Act places upon schools regarding pupils with protected characteristics and the provision of their education. It helps school leaders to understand and comply with the Act and suggests steps schools can take to ensure they are meeting their obligations. Examples from across the protected characteristics are provided, in areas such as admissions, exclusions and access to facilities and services.
The guidance has been reviewed to ensure its references to the protected characteristics of sex and gender reassignment reflect developments in this complex area of policy and law, which continues to evolve.
The Department for Education will be issuing separate guidance for schools in England on supporting transgender students and they are expected to consult on this in due course. The EHRC has urged the Department for Education to bring forward their guidance as soon as possible, to help provide much-needed clarity for schools and families.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
“As the equality regulator, we have a duty to promote and uphold Britain’s equality laws. The update issued today ensures schools have access to definitive guidance on their obligations under the Equality Act 2010.
“Schools across England and Scotland can feel confident the updated guidance will support them to comply with the law.”
Addressing calls for guidance for schools in relation to issues of sex and gender, Baroness Falkner continued:
“We reviewed our technical guidance because we recognise that this complex area of policy and law has evolved since it was first published in 2014.
“We have now revised some areas to ensure the guidance is legally correct.
“It is crucial we avoid any confusion on this important topic. Our technical guidance for schools focuses on the practical implementation of the Equality Act.
“The EHRC has additionally provided the Department for Education with advice on equality law and, where appropriate, human rights. We have urged them to bring forward their guidance for schools in England as soon as possible, to help provide further clarity for schools and families.”
Notes to Editors:
- The EHRC’s review of its Technical Guidance for Schools concluded that some areas of the document, relating to sex and gender reassignment, required updating to be legally correct. The points corrected in the updated guidance include a section on the use of names and pronouns; an example of gender reassignment discrimination in relation to school exclusion; an example with respect to gender segregation in schools amended to be in line with regulations on school toilets in England and Scotland; a reference to segregation on the grounds of gender; and updated definitions of sex and gender reassignment.
- The updated Technical Guidance for Schools in England is available here: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/publication-download/technical-guidance-schools-england
- The updated Technical Guidance for Schools in Scotland is available here: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/publication-download/technical-guidance-schools-scotland
- Guidance for schools in Wales is being updated separately to reflect legal and policy changes and has been temporarily removed from the EHRC website in the meantime.
For more press information contact the Commission's media office on: 0161 829 8102
Original article link: https://www.equalityhumanrights.com/en/our-work/news/technical-guidance-schools-updated
Latest News from
Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
LNER improves service for disabled passengers, equality watchdog concludes22/09/2023 13:25:00
Britain’s equality watchdog has concluded a legal agreement with rail provider LNER after the company took the necessary steps to improve access to its services and facilities for disabled passengers.
21st year of ESRC’s celebration of economics and social science20/09/2023 16:05:00
UK’s biggest celebration of social science research returns this October for its 21st year.
Equality watchdog submits response to rail ticket office closure consultation04/09/2023 13:25:00
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, recently (01 September 2023) responded to rail ticket office closure consultation.
Equality watchdog publishes guidance to advance equality of opportunity through better investment01/09/2023 16:05:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has published new guidance for local and combined authorities across England, helping them make better investment decisions that can advance equality of opportunity.
Contractor who suffered monkey chants and racial abuse at Probation Service wins payout24/08/2023 16:10:00
A former contractor engaged by HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has received a financial settlement following allegations of racial discrimination at the Probation Service offices in Reading.
UK government failing to protect disabled people, warns equality watchdog report17/08/2023 12:10:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has today warned of the consequences of continuing inaction from governments in addressing problems faced by disabled people.
Fuller’s to tackle sexual harassment following equality watchdog intervention14/08/2023 13:20:00
Thousands of workers at Fuller’s will receive training to prevent sexual harassment, following a legal case supported by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).
Equality watchdog seeks assurance from Greater Manchester Mental Health Trust following allegations of mistreatment10/08/2023 10:05:00
As Britain’s equality regulator and National Human Rights Institution, it is our duty to enforce equality laws and defend human rights, taking appropriate action where necessary.
Equality watchdog welcomes rail ticket office closure consultation extension27/07/2023 13:25:00
The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) welcomes the decision to extend the consultation regarding the proposed closure of ticket offices across the rail network, having raised concerns with the Department for Transport (DfT).