Technology alternatives to animals in life sciences research

How is the UK replacing animal testing with technology alternatives? What are the opportunities, risks and barriers?

Summary

Animals are used in scientific research for a range of purposes, including to study biological processes (discovery research), develop treatments, and assess the safety of substances to comply with regulations. In 2024, there were 2.64 million regulated scientific procedures with animals in the UK; around half were for discovery research and 22% for regulatory purposes.

Ethical, scientific and practical challenges have driven interest in alternatives to animals in research. UK policy reflects ongoing efforts to replace, reduce and refine the use of animals (‘the 3Rs’). In November 2025, the government published a strategy for replacing animals in science.

Advancements in ‘human-specific’ technologies, including organoids, organ-on-a-chip, and artificial intelligence, are providing opportunities to implement the 3Rs. Alternative technologies vary in maturity. They show promise for specific applications, including predicting liver toxicity or studying rare genetic diseases, but currently lack capability in other areas of research, such as whole-body interactions, ageing, and behaviour. Alternative technologies may be used alongside animal models to reduce the number of animal tests.

For UK regulators to accept a process using a new technology, it must be validated (with proven reliability and reproducibility) and standardised (with consistent methods), and it must provide adequate evidence of safety and efficacy. Few technology alternatives are validated for regulatory use, which researchers say is because testing requirements are unclear, and the evidence base is limited. As scientific research operates within a global market, international frameworks strongly influence UK regulation.

The National Centre for the 3Rs (funded by the UK Government) has invested over £100 million in technology alternatives to animals since 2004. The 2025 government strategy for animals in science commits further funding and infrastructure support. The UK also plans to establish a national validation centre to replace access to EU facilities, which it lost after Brexit. The Centre for Economics and Business Research predicts that the UK’s alternative technology sector could reach £2.5 billion by 2026, with global markets projected at $29.4 billion by 2030. International trade opportunities may depend on whether countries amend their animal testing requirements.

Stakeholders have said the main barrier to wider use of alternative technologies is their scientific readiness to replace animal models. Other barriers include regulatory uncertainty, limited funding, infrastructure costs, workforce skills, and limited access to high quality human samples and datasets. Researchers have reported challenges including stigmatisation around animal use in research, but also reluctance from funders and publishers to consider methods that are less established than those used in animal models.

Acknowledgements

This briefing was produced in consultation with experts and stakeholders, who are listed at the end of the briefing. POST would like to thank everyone who contributed their expertise.

