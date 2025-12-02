Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
|Printable version
Technology and energy ministers discuss grid reform at AI Energy Council meeting
The latest meeting of the AI Energy Council - the final round of discussions for 2025 – has taken place in London.
AI minister Kanishka Narayan and energy ministers Lord Vallance and Michael Shanks yesterday (1st December) co-chaired the latest meeting of the AI Energy Council in London. Joined by regulators and representatives from the energy and tech sectors, talks centred on speeding up grid connections and building the infrastructure needed to power new AI infrastructure and AI Growth Zones across the UK.
Council members discussed progress on government action to accelerate connections for AI data centres. This includes steps to reduce potential pressures on the energy network by supporting data centres based in AI Growth Zones with significant discounts on their electricity bills in instances where they will be able to harness excess capacity.
The AI Minister reflected on how AI has become a key driver of the government’s missions on growth and prosperity, noting the recent announcements of new AI Growth Zones for North East England, and North and South Wales. Discussions also covered the recently-announced package of reforms to support the delivery of AI Growth Zones, particularly highlighting how AI Growth Zone infrastructure projects will benefit from plans to accelerate grid access.
The discussions focused on how the UK can be more ambitious in harnessing the opportunities of AI – understanding the energy capacity needed to meet demand, unlocking access to that capacity on the energy grid, and exploring innovative solutions to power AI infrastructure, including self-build options.
The council will next meet in early 2026, with discussions expected to build on work to understand AI’s energy capacity and demand. This will include a particular focus on unlocking sustainable and innovative solutions to power future AI infrastructure, including within AI Growth Zones.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/technology-and-energy-ministers-discuss-grid-reform-at-ai-energy-council-meeting
Latest News from
Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
What does the Autumn Budget mean for your energy bills?28/11/2025 16:10:00
Billpayers to benefit from an average of £150 off the costs of energy bills.
North Sea Future Plan for fair, managed and prosperous transition27/11/2025 09:15:00
Government sets out plan to manage existing North Sea oil and gas fields, protect jobs and grow clean energy industries.
Taskforce calls for radical reset of nuclear regulation in UK25/11/2025 11:20:00
Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce publishes final report and calls for radical reset of overly complex nuclear regulatory system.
New Energy Resilience Strategy to better protect infrastructure19/11/2025 09:10:00
A new government strategy will help safeguard critical energy infrastructure and protect consumers and businesses from costly disruption.
Discounts for families to keep warm in winter and cool in summer18/11/2025 13:10:00
Boiler Upgrade Scheme has been expanded to include air-to-air heat pumps and heat batteries giving families more choice in how they upgrade their home.
Schools to cut bills with Great British Energy solar panels17/11/2025 14:15:00
Schools across England to cut bills with Great British Energy solar panels.
North Wales to pioneer UK’s first small modular reactors13/11/2025 11:20:00
Anglesey set for thousands of new jobs as Prime Minister confirms Wylfa will host UK's first small modular nuclear reactors.
Delivering the Energy Mission – progress to date and next steps06/11/2025 14:20:00
Speech given yesterday by Energy Minister Michael Shanks to the Cornwall Insight annual energy conference 2025.