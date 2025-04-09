Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Technology and Energy Secretaries chair first meeting of AI Energy Council
- Also published by:
- Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
The UK's new AI Energy Council held its first meeting in Westminster yesterday (8 April).
Secretary of State for Science, Innovation, and Technology Peter Kyle and Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband yesterday convened the first meeting of the AI Energy Council in Westminster.
Joined by industry representatives from across the energy and technology sectors, this inaugural round of discussions centred on how the UK can drive forward its AI and power goals – supporting the growth, jobs and opportunities which are central to the government’s Plan for Change.
The Technology Secretary reflected on the desire across the country to benefit from the AI revolution – with over 200 applications from local areas putting themselves forward to become AI Growth Zones. Meanwhile the Energy Secretary highlighted how it is not only about making the UK’s energy grid fit for the age of AI, but how AI can serve the energy system too.
After delivering opening remarks, the Secretaries of State led discussions which included an agreement on the council’s 5 areas of focus for the coming year. These will be centred on ensuring the UK’s energy system is ready to support the country’s AI and compute infrastructure, promoting sustainability and the use of renewable energy solutions, and placing a strong focus on promoting the safe and secure adoption of AI across the energy system whilst also advising on how AI can be adopted to support the transition to net zero, unlocking opportunities to make the grid more flexible.
Attendees reflected on the importance of making sure sustainability is at the heart of efforts to take advantage of AI and the need to make sure the UK has what is needed to drive further investment – including quick access to the grid, accelerated planning permission and skills.
The 5 main areas of focus for the council were agreed, with attendees committing to meet quarterly – with an ambition to bring proposals to the table to make quick progress and deliver for people across the country.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/technology-and-energy-secretaries-chair-first-meeting-of-ai-energy-council
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
AI Energy Council to ensure UK’s energy infrastructure ready for AI revolution08/04/2025 15:10:00
Industry heavyweights from the energy and technology sectors will descend on Whitehall today (8 April) for the first meeting of the UK’s new AI Energy Council.
Business leaders supported to bolster online defences to safeguard growth08/04/2025 14:15:00
Directors and company boards are being urged to shore up their cyber defences using new guidance published today, in a bid to protect their organisations from the growing tide of online threats.
Record £13.9 billion of R&D funding unveiled to boost innovation, jobs and growth04/04/2025 14:20:00
Funding outlined to support transformational R&D in areas like life sciences, green energy, engineering and beyond.
New cyber laws to safeguard UK economy and secure long-term growth01/04/2025 16:10:00
The government sets out the scope and ambition of the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill for the first time today.
UK firm to land Europe’s first rover on Mars01/04/2025 10:10:10
A UK aerospace company is set to land the first European rover on the red planet, as it wins £150 million to complete the touchdown system delivering the rover safely to Mars.
Government backs next wave of semiconductor start-ups to scale up growth31/03/2025 11:05:00
Third cohort of semiconductor start-ups backed by government to drive economic growth.
New bootcamp upskills Whitehall coders into AI specialists28/03/2025 14:20:00
AI Accelerator Programme will enable participants to work on projects across several government departments, including justice, health, and transport, to improve public services, drive efficiencies, and support the Government's broader Plan for Change.
Plans to boost skills and diversity in UK cyber backed by tech giant IBM24/03/2025 12:10:00
Technology giant IBM have backed plans to diversify the UK’s cyber sector and encourage young people into cyber careers.