Information Commissioner's Office
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Technology and Innovation
People's Panel for Neurotechnologies: exploring public views on neurotechnology and data
A Citizens’ Jury brings a small, diverse group of the public together to learn about a complex issue from specialists. The Jury spends time deliberating together, and at the end of the process will often share priorities or recommendations. This Citizens' Jury was designed and delivered by Nesta's Centre for Collective Intelligence (CCI).
The jury was funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Regulatory Innovation Office through the fourth round of the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund (RPF4).
Neurotechnology is developing quickly, from medical treatments and wellbeing tools to workplace safety and future consumer products. Used well, it could support people to manage health conditions, improve wellbeing, reduce risk in safety-critical jobs and open up new markets for UK innovators. Our joint report with the Centre for Collective Intelligence presents findings from a Citizens’ Jury with members of the UK public, exploring their views on neurotechnology and neurodata.
Understanding the UK public's views and experiences of biometric technologies
This mixed methods research on public perceptions of biometric technology involved a nationally representative survey of the UK public and a number of focus groups, providing the ICO with up-to-date information on the UK public's experiences and awareness on this topic.
Understanding public perceptions towards automated decision-making in recruitment
We commissioned research into the public perceptions of the use of automated decision-making (ADM) in recruitment processes. This research provides a better understanding of how ADM is currently perceived and experienced, and what the main concerns and expectations are, at a time of considerable technological change in recruitment practices.
Tackling barriers to privacy-enhancing technologies adoption - a PETs project report
Privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) are technologies that support fundamental data protection principles by minimising the use of personal information and maximising information security. We have called for organisations to use PETs, supporting this recommendation through our guidance, case studies and continued efforts to drive responsible adoption of PETs for safe data sharing. Despite these efforts, PETs adoption remains low.
On 20 February 2024, we held an in-person workshop to gain a deeper understanding of the barriers to adoption that exist for both suppliers and users of PETs. We also wanted to identify potential solutions. This report presents a summary of findings from the workshop, key actions for us and recommendations for relevant stakeholders to increase responsible PETs adoption. This work is the culmination of a wider policy project aimed at increasing the adoption of PETs.
Citizen Jury on Consumer Internet of Things (IoT)
A citizen jury is a way to understand the public’s opinion on specific subjects that, in turn, helps to inform how we write our guidance. Impact Research conducted a citizen jury on our behalf to find out what the public thought about Internet of Things (IoT) products.
The research focused on IoT products available to people on the consumer market, such as fitness trackers, doorbells, connected TVs and smart speakers. The citizen jury articulated their expectations from manufacturers for these products.
The research explored six areas of data protection with a nationally representative sample of participants: consent, transparency, profiling and advertising, individual rights, accountability and security.
We’re using the research findings and recommendations from the citizen jury to inform drafting of our guidance on consumer IoT which will provide manufacturers with regulatory certainty.
Our work is at an early stage and we’ll be reviewing the recommendations from the citizen jury alongside the rest of our stakeholder work which includes manufacturers of IoT products, trade associations and the third sector.
End to End Encryption
The ICO are often asked about end-to-end encryption (E2EE), this is a complex topic and to help people consider the issues we publish this paper setting out a framework for considering the impact of end to end encryption on online safety.
ICO Innovation Hub project report 2020
In November 2018 the ICO set up the Regulators’ Business Innovation Privacy Hub (the Innovation Hub). The Innovation Hub was set up to collaborate with other regulators, offering data protection expertise to a greater breadth of innovative businesses.
On 28 August 2020, the ICO published a project report, reflecting on the Innovation Hub's successes.
Project ExplAIn interim report
Project ExplAIn is a collaboration between the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) and The Alan Turing Institute (The Turing) to create practical guidance to assist organisations with explaining artificial intelligence (AI) decisions to the individuals affected.
As part of this project, the ICO and The Turing conducted public and industry engagement research. This helped us understand different points of view on this complex topic.
This report sets out the methodology and findings of this research. Key
findings are:
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the relevance of context for the importance, purpose and
expectations of explanations;
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the need for improved education and awareness around the use of
AI for decision-making; and
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challenges to deploying explainable AI such as cost and the pace of
innovation.
The possible interpretations of these findings and their implications for the development of the guidance are discussed, including:
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the lack of a one-size-fits-all approach to explanations, including the potential for a list of explanation types to support organisations in making appropriate choices;
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the need for board-level buy-in on explaining AI decisions; and
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the value of a standardised approach to internal accountability to help assign responsibility for explainable AI decision-systems and foster an organisational culture of responsible innovation.
We acknowledge the limitations of the research, and a conclusion summarises the findings, setting out their value to the project and beyond.
The report ends with next steps for the project, including a summary of the planned guidance.
The ICO and The Turing gratefully acknowledge the support and input given to this project by Citizens’ Juries c.i.c., the Jefferson Center, the Greater Manchester Patient Safety Translational Research Centre, techUK, and all the industry representatives and members of the public that took part in our engagement.
Summary report of adtech Fact Finding Forum, held 6 March 2019
ICO Adtech Market Research Report
Adtech is an area that has evolved and grown rapidly in recent years and is underpinned by advertising technology (adtech), allowing advertisers to compete for available digital advertising space in milliseconds, placing billions of online adverts on webpages and apps in the UK every day by automated means.
Our work on adtech
In February 2019 the ICO launched a review of Real-Time Bidding (RTB) due to its complexity and scale, the risks posed to the rights and freedoms of individuals and the complaints the ICO has received.
It is an area that has evolved and grown rapidly in recent years and is underpinned by advertising technology (adtech), allowing advertisers to compete for available digital advertising space in milliseconds, placing billions of online adverts on webpages and apps in the UK every day by automated means.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/research-reports-impact-and-evaluation/research-and-reports/technology-and-innovation/
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