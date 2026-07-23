Technology and Innovation

People's Panel for Neurotechnologies: exploring public views on neurotechnology and data

A Citizens’ Jury brings a small, diverse group of the public together to learn about a complex issue from specialists. The Jury spends time deliberating together, and at the end of the process will often share priorities or recommendations. This Citizens' Jury was designed and delivered by Nesta's Centre for Collective Intelligence (CCI).

The jury was funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) and the Regulatory Innovation Office through the fourth round of the Regulators’ Pioneer Fund (RPF4).

Neurotechnology is developing quickly, from medical treatments and wellbeing tools to workplace safety and future consumer products. Used well, it could support people to manage health conditions, improve wellbeing, reduce risk in safety-critical jobs and open up new markets for UK innovators. Our joint report with the Centre for Collective Intelligence presents findings from a Citizens’ Jury with members of the UK public, exploring their views on neurotechnology and neurodata.