Technology and private sector innovation must be at the heart of rail reform

techUK has submitted a policy paper to Government ahead of the Railways Bill being published.

techUK has submitted a policy paper to a number of key government departments to ensure that techUK members’ voices are heard ahead of the publication of the Railways Bill.

techUK has called for the Government and Great British Railways (GBR) to embrace digital transformation, private sector innovation, and economic growth. The UK rail system needs a tech-forward, digital-first approach to GBR’s operations, integrating rail into a smarter, multimodal transport ecosystem. We are calling for streamlined regulation, strategic direction, and innovation targets to avoid legacy system entrenchment and promote openness and resilience.

It is also key that there is fair competition in the retail market, with a clear separation between GBR’s retail and operational functions, and equal standards for state and independent retailers. The overall operating strategy should align with government goals and mandate integration of AI, data analytics, and green technologies, with transparent reporting on innovation efforts.

Please email robert.price@techuk.org for more information, and to get involved in techUK’s rail work.

Rail Bill -- techUK cross-departmental submission (Oct 2025)