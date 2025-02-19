techUK
Technology, Borders and Modern Slavery: A Call for Expertise
The JES programme is looking to broaden its portfolio to explore technology associated with migration, borders, and modern slavery. Building upon the work that cuts across techUK’s National Security and Climate, Environment and Sustainability Programmes, our focus is to explore how technology can enhance public safety and safeguard vulnerable individuals from challenges related to migration and modern slavery. Are you a techUK member or stakeholder active in this space? If so, we want to hear from you.
As Parliament navigates the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill 2025, which intends to create new powers for law enforcement to prevent serious and organised crime through expanded data-sharing capabilities, we aim to coordinate the tech sectors’s approach to ensure solutions are adopted ethically and are leveraged for social good.
Technology has the potential to significantly impact the protection of people at risk, from identity verification at borders to enabling access to victim support services.
We are asking our members to get in touch with their expertise to help guide us as we establish a direction for this line of work.
If you are a member and this is an area you are working on or have expertise in, please do get in touch with ella.gago-brookes@techuk.org.
In the meantime, do sign up to the Tech for victim support on modern slavery webinar.
Justice and Emergency Services Programme activities
The techUK Justice and Emergency Services Programme represents tech firms operating in the public safety, criminal justice, and blue light markets. We create strong relationships between members and public sector customers, encouraging industry engagement, and unlocking innovation. Visit the programme page here.
Fraud and Economic Crime Function: Kick Off Meeting
Following the launch of techUK's 'Expression of Interest (EOI) for techUK members to engage in our new Fraud and Economic Crime Portfolio', we are asking all members who responded to this EOI to join us for a hybrid kick off meeting.
