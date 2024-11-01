Welsh Government
Technology enables people without a voice to speak Welsh
Welsh speakers at risk of losing their voice due to medical reasons such as Motor Neurone Disease or throat cancer can now continue to communicate in Welsh, thanks to a technological innovation financed by the Welsh Government through the Welsh language technology action Plan.
The Lleisiwr programme allows people to bank their voice and creates a personal synthetic voice for them.
One user, Mrs Roberts said:
Lleisiwr has been an asset to me as it means I can continue to communicate using a synthetic voice that sounds like me.
The Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language, Mark Drakeford, said:
Losing your voice is a devastating experience for people, and technological advances can help them to communicate again during this vulnerable time.
Previously, voice banking was only available in English. I’m proud to support a project that enables people to continue to communicate with their friends and family in their own language.
Lleisiwr was developed by Canolfan Bedwyr in Bangor University, and Head of the Language Technologies Unit, Gruffudd Prys, said:
It’s so important for these voices to be bilingual because we tend to switch back and forth between our languages throughout the day. I strongly believe you shouldn’t need to change your software every time you want to change your language.
We want the standard of voice recordings to be the best it possibly can and are therefore very keen for patients to get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can develop the service. If a family member or friend of yours would benefit, do let them know.
Welsh language technology is a key element of the Welsh Government's Welsh language strategy, Cymraeg 2050: A million Welsh speakers. As part of this work, grants are allocated towards innovative projects which aim to increase people’s daily use of the language and to promote technology which supports the use of Welsh.
