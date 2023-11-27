Technology is vital in the green skills transition

Much like the energy transition, there is a vital role for technology to play in the green skills transition.

The green skills challenge marks a key area that must be addressed if we are to reach net zero ambitions. Technological advancements are already driving innovation, sustainability, and efficiency across key industries and sectors.

The UK green skills transition encompasses the shift towards developing skills and knowledge that are aligned with a more sustainable and environmentally friendly economy. The UK government has previously promoted initiatives such as the Green Jobs Taskforce and the National Skills Fund to support the development of green skills. Such moves aim to foster new job opportunities and enhance the skills of the workforce in areas like renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon technologies.

But, there is still a significant green skills gap. For instance, PwC found there to be a green energy skills gap of around 200,000 workers. This gap must be closed if the UK has any chance of meeting net zero targets.

The demand for green skills is growing across all sectors of the UK economy, including construction, manufacturing, energy. Investments in education and training programs were being made to equip individuals with the necessary skills for a sustainable and green economy. For skills, this means developing the expertise in areas such as renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable agriculture and, green technology. This transition is not only about protecting our ecosystem, and future generations, but also about creating new job opportunities and economic growth in industries that contribute to a greener future.

By investing in green skills, the UK is better placed to seize opportunities that climate tech and greener industries can bring. techUK advocate for a holistic approach that involves education, training, and policy initiatives to ensure that individuals and industries are equipped with the right skills for a greener future. And, to prioritise the role of technology in doing this.

Renewable Energy: Technology enables the development and integration of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydro power. Advancements in solar panel efficiency, wind turbine design, and energy storage technologies contribute to the growth of clean energy infrastructure. Smart Grids: Technology facilitates the implementation of smart grids, optimizing energy distribution and consumption. Smart grids use sensors, communication networks, and advanced analytics to enhance the efficiency of electricity delivery, reducing waste and environmental impact. Electric Vehicles (EVs): The transition to green skills includes a shift towards electric transportation. Technology plays a crucial role in the development of electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and battery technologies, promoting a cleaner and more sustainable transportation sector. Circular Economy: Technology supports the transition to a circular economy by improving waste management, recycling processes, and resource efficiency. Innovations in materials science and recycling technologies contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of industries. Digitalization and Data Analytics: Digital technologies and data analytics enhance the monitoring and optimization of energy use in various sectors. Smart buildings, for instance, leverage technology to minimize energy consumption through automated systems and data-driven insights. Skills Development: The green skills transition also involves upskilling the workforce to meet the demands of a changing economy. Technology-enabled education and training programs play a crucial role in preparing individuals for careers in sustainable industries. Innovation and Research: Technology supports ongoing research and development in green technologies. This includes breakthroughs in clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and eco-friendly manufacturing processes, fostering continuous improvement in environmental practices. Policy Implementation: Technology aids in monitoring and enforcing environmental policies. Digital tools and platforms facilitate data collection, analysis, and reporting, ensuring that businesses comply with green regulations.

In essence, technology is an enabler and driver of the green skills transition in the UK, offering solutions to environmental challenges and creating new opportunities for sustainable economic growth.

techUK champions the tech sector throughout the UK who are committed to net zero and climate resilience. Our work is focused on helping members with their net zero transition and removing barriers to tech investment for all sectors – including the skills needed to achieve this.

We will be exploring the intersection between digital and green skills, including both the opportunities and challenges towards reaching businesses net zero ambitions. This includes looking at the current education market and whether this is fit to meet digital and green skills requirements, along with identifying how technology can enable the skills for green practices.

Written by Mia Haffety, Programme Manager - Telecoms and Net Zero. Contact Mia.Haffety@techUK.org

