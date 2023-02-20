Technology products flash sale

Get fantastic deals and savings on a range of technology products such as laptops, mobile phones and accessories with our Technology Online Purchasing Content agreement (RM6147). The sale is live now and will run until Friday 31 March.

These short-term deals are a great way to use any end of year spend and could help you save up to 15%.

Accessing the deals

Simply log in to the catalogue and scroll down to the ‘Special Offers’ section on the homepage to see all of the items included in the flash sale.

If you do not have log in details already, first of all register as a buyer.

Stock availability is limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.

Explore the catalogue to find out more and start saving today.

Further information

To learn more about our agreement: