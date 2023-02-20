Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Technology products flash sale
Get fantastic deals and savings on a range of technology products such as laptops, mobile phones and accessories with our Technology Online Purchasing Content agreement (RM6147). The sale is live now and will run until Friday 31 March.
These short-term deals are a great way to use any end of year spend and could help you save up to 15%.
Accessing the deals
Simply log in to the catalogue and scroll down to the ‘Special Offers’ section on the homepage to see all of the items included in the flash sale.
If you do not have log in details already, first of all register as a buyer.
Stock availability is limited and will be sold on a first come, first served basis.
Explore the catalogue to find out more and start saving today.
Further information
To learn more about our agreement:
- visit our webpage
- contact our team by completing our short form
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/technology-products-flash-sale
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Customer newsletters for February14/02/2023 16:15:00
Every month our customer newsletters feature the latest news, events and aggregation opportunities for the sectors you work in.
Changes to our agreements in January07/02/2023 13:20:00
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
How to implement innovative virtual wards and remote patient monitoring technology07/02/2023 10:20:00
With the support of NHS England, our Spark Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) has been enhanced to simplify the procurement of virtual wards and remote patient monitoring technology.
How to build sustainability into procurement: staying on track for carbon net zero – Procurement Essentials02/02/2023 10:10:00
Procurement Essentials is a new series of articles to help you overcome common hurdles, understand key concepts, and make your life as a buyer of everyday goods and services easier.
Our new offsite construction agreement has been awarded31/01/2023 16:10:00
CCS has awarded a new agreement for offsite construction, which aims to support the public sector to innovate, drive efficiency and continue to work towards their carbon net
Join our housing customer forum23/01/2023 09:15:00
You’re invited to join our new housing customer forum to share best practice. The first topic will be buying housing maintenance and repairs.
Drone technology for the blue light sector13/01/2023 09:10:00
This blog discusses the capability and benefits of drone technology for emergency services as more providers are turning to drones to deliver essential supplies and many other uses.
Crown Commercial Service announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with software provider, ServiceNow11/01/2023 10:15:00
We are pleased to announce we have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ServiceNow, to support consistent innovation across government and the wider public sector