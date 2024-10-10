Technology Working Group publishes report on artificial intelligence

Industry group for examining the impact of technology on the UK’s investment management sector publishes its third report.

The Technology Working Group – chaired by Michelle Scrimgeour and supported by the Investment Association – has today published its third and final report: Intelligent Investment: AI Deployment Strategies for UK Investment Management Firms.

This new report shifts the Technology Working Group’s focus from fund tokenisation, as explored in the first two report published in November 2023 and March 2024, to artificial intelligence (AI). In particular, the report explores existing and future use cases for AI within the UK’s asset management sector, as well as the barriers firms have or are anticipated to encounter in adopting AI.

Tulip Siddiq MP, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister welcomed the work of the Group, saying:

I am thrilled to welcome today’s report from the Technology Working Group. It provides UK asset managers with a blueprint for harnessing the power of AI and capturing the enormous opportunities it creates. On the eve of the International Investment Summit, this report once again demonstrates UK financial services at its cutting-edge best.

Technology Working Group members