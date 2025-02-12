Techscaler Annual Report 2024

techUK were delighted to attend the launch event at the Edinburgh Futures Institute to hear from the Deputy First Minister, Kate Forbes MSP, and CEO of CodeBase, Stephen Coleman, about some of the highlights from 2024 and plans for the year to come.

In 2022, the Scottish Government’s Techscaler programme was launched to support tech startups in Scotland. Delivered by CodeBase, Techscaler offers startups and scaleups a range of educational courses, mentorship opportunities and workspaces, and last week it launched its 2024 Annual Report.



And the numbers really do speak for themselves. Since its inception two years ago:

1411 individual members and 978 companies have joined the programme. This has increased from 610 and 502 respectively in 2023.

The number of members enrolled in educational courses has risen from 369 in 2023 to 742 in 2024.

Member businesses have raised £118 million capital, up from £54.1 million in 2023.

This year, focus will be placed on international and investor connectivity, collaboration with universities as well as others involved in the tech ecosystem, the tech skills pipeline, and sectors and technologies such as medtech and AI.

To view the full Annual Report, click here.

Following the launch event, techUK met with colleagues at CodeBase to discuss how we can work collaboratively over the coming years. We look forward to developing the relationship so as to ensure tech companies looking to grow and scale have access to the support they require.

If you would like to find out more about techUK’s activity in Scotland, please contact stephanie.barr@techuk.org