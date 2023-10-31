Techscaler network extended

Further support for entrepreneurs.

Scotland's national Techscaler network is being expanded to support more of the country's most promising young technology companies.

A partnership with Borders organisation Hometown Hub will give entrepreneurs access to services, including free mentoring and expert advice, from locations in Jedburgh, Eyemouth, St Boswells, Lauder and Stow.

The £42 million Techscaler programme is a key element of the Scottish Government’s drive to boost innovation, develop entrepreneurial talent and transform the economy. In the first year about 400 young businesses have been helped to scale-up by existing hubs in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Stirling, Dundee, Aberdeen and Inverness. A seventh hub in Dumfries and Galloway will open in the coming months.

Innovation Minister Richard Lochhead yesterday said:

“Growing businesses are fundamental to a thriving Scotland and the Scottish Government is committed to helping businesses unleash their enormous potential for innovation. “We want to cultivate a world-leading entrepreneurial ecosystem and our Programme for Government 2023/24 sets out a very clear vision and tangible actions. “Techscalers have made Scotland one of the most tech start-up friendly places in the world. The creation of this network of hubs across the South of Scotland will help break down even more barriers and ensure the entrepreneurs of today, and tomorrow, get the support they need.”

Chief Executive of South of Scotland Enterprise (SoSE) Jane Morrison-Ross yesterday said:

“The new Techscaler South of Scotland network complements SoSE’s existing work to develop an entrepreneurial roadmap for the region, as well as our start-up, scale-up and scale-deep approach. “We are always excited by opportunities to collaborate, extend our services and make additional expertise available to benefit tech start-ups in the South.”

Hometown Hubs Operations Manager Craig McBeath yesterday said: