techUK & CII Report - Securing the Future: Deepening UK-India Technology Security Cooperation
techUK and CII launch joint report on UK-India Tech collaboration
techUK and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have launched a new report titled ‘Securing the Future: Deepening the UK-India Technology Security’. The report is focused on how the UK-India Technology Security Initiative can be operationalised and has two sections. The report follows techUK’s first-ever members delegation to India in February 2025, and was concluded after four months of feedback from members of our respective associations.
The first section covers five policy recommendations for both Governments that can significantly move the dial on technology collaboration across the UK-India corridor.
These five policy recommendations fit into five themes, namely: incentivising innovation, nurturing talent, promoting trade, jumpstarting collaboration, and tracking progress. These are:
- Incentivise Innovation; Create an R&D Roadmap for technology and targeted product segment development under the TSI to give Indian & UK academia and private enterprises opportunities to co-create.
- Nurture Talent; Build a bridge of innovative talent between the UK and India through HPI visa reform.
- Promote Trade; Boost high-tech exports and technology transfer to India by expanding the scope of Open General Export Licences and giving India the UK’s GEA001 licensing.
- Jumpstart Collaboration; Explore setting up a deep-tech Catapult-style centre in India to encourage collaboration between innovative British and Indian tech companies.
- Track Progress; Formalise a Track 1.5 Industry-to-Government Dialogue to ensure mutual accountability on the above actions.
The second section is the technology-specific section, with targeted recommendations on TSI-priority sectors, including Artificial Intelligence, Semiconductors, and Telecommunications.
Julian David OBE, CEO, techUK, said:
“The UK-India partnership is critical to techUK’s members and to both nations’ digital ambitions. With the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement now concluded and the exciting Technology Security Initiative signed last year, we have an unprecedented platform from which to deepen cooperation on next-generation technologies. Our new policy paper sets out clear, actionable steps that both governments can take today to translate this momentum into tangible, mutually beneficial outcomes — from joint R&D and more efficient export controls to skills mobility and more resilient and interconnected technology ecosystems across AI, Semiconductors, and Telecoms.”
techUK and CII remain committed to supporting UK-India collaboration in the tech sector and will continue to engage with policymakers and industry leaders to ensure that both countries remain at the forefront of technological development.
If you would like to see the Press Release for this policy paper, please click here.
If you have any questions, or would like to further engage in our UK-India work, either on the TSI, the FTA, or through the UK-India Tech Forum run jointly with nasscom, please reach out to Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org.
