techUK @ CES 2024 - Day 2 - UK innovation in digital health and wellbeing

On our second day at CES 2024, the world’s largest technology trade show in Las Vegas, USA, we’ve been taking a closer look at the range of tech being developed to support digitally enabled health and wellbeing. We identify some key themes that we’re seeing in this year’s health tech forums, and meet with some of the UK’s most impactful startup companies in this growing sector.

Aligned with the CES conferences’ partnership with the UN’s Human Security For Allcampaign, there has been a lot of focus this year on how technological transformation can make healthcare more accessible and affordable. Telemedicine solutions and greater availability of electronic health records make remote consultations and more streamlined data management possible. Wearable tech supports remote health monitoring, while AI and machine learning improve diagnostics and reduce costs. Mobile health apps offer education and reminders, and innovations like digital therapeutics, blockchain, 3D printing, and low-cost portable diagnostic devices contribute to reducing the cost of delivering health services, including in more remote areas.

On the trade show floor, most of the digital health tech companies are located in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Centre. Touring this section of CES provides a fascinating insight into how we can expect healthcare to be transformed over the coming years. Several companies were showcasing immersive tech (AR/VR) as a means of delivering tele-healthcare consultations, providing an unprecedented level of engagement and accessibility. Generative AI is heralding a new era of more personalised treatment plans, tailoring interventions to individual needs based on knowledge of their circumstances and medical history. Many of the smart home innovations on show promise increased independence for older people and people with disabilities, enabling longer, safer residence at home.

We also see a lot of high-tech solutions in the fields of diagnostics and clinical research, such as biosensor technologies that can be applied to address chronic diseases. The CTA have published a fascinating report into the Future of Women’s Digital Health Solutions, considering how the above-mentioned technologies can be applied to address the historical underfunding of women’s health research.

The collective impact of these innovations paints a future where healthcare is not only more advanced but also more patient-centric and seamlessly integrated into daily life.

UK innovation in digital health and wellbeing

Throughout our stay at CES 2024, we will spotlight the technologies exhibited by UK-based companies within specific sectors each day. Notably, British companies are prominently featured in this year's health tech displays, presenting a diverse array of breakthrough solutions capable of delivering improved outcomes in both hospital settings and people's day-to-day lives at home.

BlueSkeye AI, from Nottingham, are one of the most exciting UK companies we’ve met at this year’s show. The company is a world leader in using face and voice sensing technology to understand health related human behaviours using readily available and accessible technology such as mobile phones. This solution can be used to identify medically relevant expressed behaviour and aid diagnosis of conditions such as Parkinson’s. Novosound are a Glasgow-based company that specialize in creating and manufacturing ultrasound sensors. They employ an innovative thin-film technique to overcome the constraints associated with conventional ultrasound methods. Notably, Novosound has introduced the world's premier development platform for wireless wearable ultrasound, catering to applications like measuring dehydration, monitoring blood pressure, advancing bionics, and beyond. Another Glasgow company in the wearables and health monitoring space is Neuranics Limited, who have developed a magnetic sensor that can detect tiny biomedical signals from muscles in the body and monitor for variations in heart activity. Finally, electronRx, from Cambridge, are an interdisciplinary team of scientists and engineers that are developing technologies to enable patients to manage chronic conditions via mobile apps.

Outside of a hospital and clinical context, we’ve also met a number of UK companies offering technologies that can support various aspects of health and wellbeing within the home environment. Edinburgh-based MyWaves Technologies have created a wearable neurotech device that can help people to have better sleep by creating personalised audio therapies derived from their own brain wave recordings. Valkyrie Industries have been a popular stop on the trade show floor as they offer the chance to try their virtual reality exercise regimes, using haptic wearables to simulate the effects of a resistance workout for those without access to a gym or heavy weights.

We’ve also met two Glasgow companies that are focusing on air quality, a key contributor to positive health outcomes. Innova NanoJet Technologies are showcasing a range of air purifiers, air filters and disinfection systems based on supersonic and ultra-fine nano-scale droplet sprays, offering enhanced air quality in homes, businesses and public spaces. Nooku have developed a range of interactive air quality monitoring systems, providing actionable advice and gamified features to help consumers to enhance the air quality within their homes.

