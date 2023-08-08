techUK and Axiologik join forces in lead-up to presenting the UK Tech Plan at major political party conferences

Leading technology trade association, techUK, is set to take centre stage at major political party conferences in September and October, where they will discuss the UK Tech Plan.

With invaluable support from digital delivery consultancy Axiologik – who recently co-hosted a roundtable event to gain feedback on the report – techUK will explore a visionary blueprint for the next government to leverage technology and drive positive changes across various sectors in the country.

With the report highlighting several challenges – including tech adoption, investment and procurement – techUK aims to lay out how policymaking can grow the UK economy by supporting the technology sector. techUK will deliver their presentations during the Conservative conference in the first week of October and at the Labour conference from the 8th to the 11th of October, among other political conferences.

During the conferences, techUK will also host 'Tech Tuesdays,' a series of specific tech events aimed at fostering technological advancements and innovation across various sectors. These events will provide a platform for industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators to collaborate and discuss the latest technological advancements shaping the UK's future.

In the lead-up to the party conferences, Axiologik and techUK joined forces to co-host a high-level roundtable event at Axiologik’s HQ in Leeds. The roundtable brought together industry leaders and experts to delve into the critical issues facing the UK tech sector. The discussion honed in on the pressing challenges related to the skills gap, adoption and scaling up of technology, investment, data management, and procurement, gathering first-hand thoughts and feelings about the current state of the UK’s tech scene.

Axiologik, renowned for its expertise in driving digital transformation efforts for organisations, demonstrated its commitment to the tech sector's advancement. Notably, the company played a fundamental and critical role in supporting the NHS's digital response to COVID-19, working on vital projects such as the COVID-19 testing and vaccination programmes. Their personnel exhibited exceptional leadership in designing, building, and scaling digital services, as well as delivering a broad range of citizen and NHS-facing products.

Additionally, techUK acknowledges Axiologik's valuable contributions to tech clusters – particularly in Leeds and West Yorkshire – where they have worked tirelessly to boost delivery and adoption of digital services in regional areas.

Click here for the full press release