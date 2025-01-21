techUK and JEITA release joint statement on UK-Japan Tech & Trade Collaboration

techUK and our sister organisation JEITA have released a joint statement detailing how both Governments can work with industry to take the next steps in the UK-Japan Tech and Trade relationship. The joint statement is titled ‘Building a Roadmap from the Hiroshima Accord to the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan to Strengthen UK-Japan Tech Collaboration’.

Read the full statement here.

Jointly hosted by techUK and the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the UK-Japan Tech Forum continues to serve as a crucial platform that brings together UK and Japanese tech companies, stakeholders, and policymakers to discuss key issues affecting tech, trade, and investment between the two countries. Last year’s Forum focused on how both countries can take the next steps to take the deepen collaboration after the success of the UK-Japan Digital Partnership and the Hiroshima Accord, both of which set a strategic direction for deeper bilateral cooperation in the digital and technology sectors.

UK and Japanese tech companies remain at the forefront of global innovation, R&D, and sustainable growth, which are crucial in addressing the geopolitical and economic challenges of today’s world.

The UK-Japan Digital Partnership presented a framework for greater collaboration across digital infrastructure, data, digital regulation, standards, and digital transformation. The Hiroshima Accord underscores the shared commitment of the UK and Japan to deepen collaboration in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and green technology. Both nations have reaffirmed their dedication to working together in these areas to drive innovation, ensure economic security, and promote sustainable development.

techUK and JEITA also acknowledge the strong and long-standing trade and investment ties between the two economies, particularly in the technology sector. With the UK and Japan being major exporters and investors in each other's markets, the strengthened digital and strategic partnerships pave the way for enhanced cooperation and new opportunities across various technology verticals.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (UK-Japan FTA), combined with the Digital Partnership and the Hiroshima Accord provide the perfect launchpad for both governments to take the UK-Japan relationship to the next level. As such, today’s joint statement provides suggestions on areas such digital trade and data flows, R&D collaboration, data innovation, regulation, and more.

techUK and JEITA remain committed to supporting UK-Japan collaboration in the tech sector and will continue to engage with policymakers and industry leaders to ensure that both countries remain at the forefront of global technological advancements and digital trade.

If you have any questions, or would like to further engage in our UK-Japan work, please reach out to Daniel.Clarke@techuk.org.