techUK and Public First Poll: The State of UK Tech in 2025

Confidence, optimism, and growth defining UK tech’s trajectory

The UK tech sector remains optimistic for the future and ready to grow, the latest edition of techUK’s annual survey has found.

The poll – a major survey of over 250 tech business leaders – was undertaken by Public First between 27 January – 5 February 2025, and reveals an underlying optimism among the sector despite global shocks.

The UK remains an attractive place to start, build, and grow a tech business, with respondents citing the ease of the UK operating environment and ranking it above other markets such as Europe and North America – welcome news for the Government as it seeks to galvanise investment through its flagship ‘Invest 2035’ Industrial Strategy, which recognises tech and digital as one of the UK’s strongest high-growth sectors.

Government itself sees a strong vote of confidence from the sector too, with twice as many tech firms believing the Government has performed well than poorly. Businesses also report their sights are set on growth – expanding their customer base, offering new services, and entering new markets.

Some work still remains to be done, however. Our survey found significant variations between the responses of larger and smaller businesses, with SMEs repeatedly reporting greater concerns and lower levels of confidence in their economic outlook. High energy costs and high levels of business taxation were also cited as major challenges for the sector to navigate in the year ahead. Addressing these concerns will be critical in ensuring sustained growth in the long-term.

