techUK and TelecomTV announce strategic partnership to spotlight UK telecoms strengths

techUK is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with TelecomTV, one of the telecoms industry's most authoritative and widely-read media platforms. The agreement will see techUK's Telecoms Programme join forces with TelecomTV to collaborate on key events, thought leadership and industry debate - deepening the connections that drive our sector forward.

A natural fit

TelecomTV has established itself as a trusted voice in the global telecoms community, delivering rigorous news, analysis and events that bring professionals together across the ecosystem. techUK's Telecoms Programme sits at the heart of UK connectivtiy policy, engaging government, regulators and industry to champion a competitive, innovative and resilient telecoms sector.

This partnership brings two complementary organisations closer together, with a shared commitment to ensuring that the issues shaping the future of UK and global telecommunications receive the attention and scrutiny they deserve.

Sophie Greaves, Associate Director, Digital Infrastructure at techUK and Head of the Telecoms Programme, said:

"I am so pleased techUK is partnering with TelecomTV. Their reach and reputation within the global telecoms community, combined with techUK's policy expertise and membership network, creates a genuinely exciting opportunity to amplify the conversations that matter most to our industry. I look forward to working closely with the TelecomTV team on the events and discussions that will shape the future of our sector."

Sean Carr, CEO and Co-founder, TelecomTV said:

“We’re delighted to be partnering with techUK at such a pivotal moment for the UK telecoms sector. By combining techUK’s policy expertise and membership with TelecomTV’s global audience and editorial platform, we can elevate the industry’s most important conversations. We’re particularly excited to kick off this collaboration with our next Unthinkable Lab on telecoms sovereignty on 23 April in London, our flagship event, the DSP Leaders World Forum, on 19–20 May in Windsor, and our dynamic programme of content and events in the months ahead.”

First up: Sovereignty in Unthinkable Times

One of the first fruits of this partnership is our joint involvement in TelecomTV's Unthinkable Lab on 23 April — Sovereignty in Unthinkable Times: Shaping Telecoms' New Role. At a moment when questions of digital sovereignty, supply chain resilience and strategic autonomy have never felt more urgent, this event promises to be a timely and important conversation for the entire industry.

We would warmly encourage techUK members and the wider telecoms community to attend. Places are limited, so we encourage you to register early.

Register here

Get involved

This partnership is just getting started, and there will be plenty more opportunities to engage across events, reports and discussions throughout the year. Whether you are a techUK member, a TelecomTV reader, or simply someone with a keen interest in the future of UK telecoms, we would love to have you as part of the conversation.

To find out more about techUK's Telecoms Programme and how to get involved, please visit techUK Telecoms or contact the team below....

Telecoms Programme activities