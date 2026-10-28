techUK announced as strategic partner for Data Centres Explained

From online banking and contactless payments to healthcare and streaming, data centres support the services we use every day, and as new developments progress, communities rightly have questions about what a data centre could mean for their local area. Data Centres Explained is a free resource helping people understand what data centres are, how they function and the role they play in our lives.

Data Centres Explained gives the public a place to explore these topics. Visitors can take a virtual tour of a data centre, find answers to common questions and learn about construction, local jobs and opportunities throughout the supply chain.

Visitors can also ask their own questions. Each one gets a direct answer and shapes what the site covers next.

techUK welcomes this exciting initiative and the opportunity it offers for more open, informed conversations between the sector and local communities.

Matt Evans, COO of techUK, said:

“Data centres have only recently moved into the public eye and like most new infrastructure assets, they are often misunderstood. Data Centres Explained is exactly the type of open and clear engagement that helps us all understand the role that they play in our lives, how they operate and what they can contribute to local communities.”

Kao Data is inviting operators, engineers, suppliers, planners and sustainability specialists to contribute answers within their fields of expertise, with each answer credited to the expert who provides it. We encourage techUK members to get involved and help build a useful, shared resource for the public.

To explore the site or submit a question, visit datacentresexplained.com. Industry professionals who would like to contribute can get in touch here.