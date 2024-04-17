techUK announces its first delegation to VivaTech Paris

techUK is delighted to announce its first-ever delegation to VivaTech on 22-25 May in Paris. VivaTech is France’s biggest technology conference and one of the largest in Europe with over 11,400+ startups and 2600+ investors in attendance covering every tech vertical. The key themes of the conference are AI, Climate Tech, Smart Mobility, Deeptech, Internet & Democracy, the Creative Economy and Gaming & E-Sports. You can see all the sessions here.

techUK has secured a limited number of significantly discounted tickets for our members.

In addition to access to VivaTech, techUK will be working with the British Embassy in Paris and Business France to organise a series of engagements for members on the sidelines of the event to provide members with opportunities to network, connect to the French business community and investment agencies to understand the French ecosystem and opportunities. We are also aiming to provide panel opportunities for techUK members, and the ability to showcase themselves to an audience of investors and CEOs.

techUK members are invited to participate in the delegation and we are looking for members that meet the following criteria:

you agree to participate at CEO/C-Suite level

you have business presence and/or expansion plans into France

you accept that you will be responsible for booking your travel and accommodation, while techUK will organize the agenda, provide content and logistics support.

If you want to make the most of this opportunity, we are happy to offer significantly discounted tickets that you can book here (note that only one ticket per techUK member will be available). We only have limited available tickets, that will be allocated on a first come first serves basis. The deadline for booking your ticket is COB on 22 April.

Any questions please get in touch with sabina.ciofu@techuk.org and/or daniel.clarke@techuk.org.

Looking forward to seeing many of you in Paris!