techUK
|Printable version
techUK announces its first delegation to VivaTech Paris
techUK is delighted to announce its first-ever delegation to VivaTech on 22-25 May in Paris. VivaTech is France’s biggest technology conference and one of the largest in Europe with over 11,400+ startups and 2600+ investors in attendance covering every tech vertical. The key themes of the conference are AI, Climate Tech, Smart Mobility, Deeptech, Internet & Democracy, the Creative Economy and Gaming & E-Sports. You can see all the sessions here.
techUK has secured a limited number of significantly discounted tickets for our members.
In addition to access to VivaTech, techUK will be working with the British Embassy in Paris and Business France to organise a series of engagements for members on the sidelines of the event to provide members with opportunities to network, connect to the French business community and investment agencies to understand the French ecosystem and opportunities. We are also aiming to provide panel opportunities for techUK members, and the ability to showcase themselves to an audience of investors and CEOs.
techUK members are invited to participate in the delegation and we are looking for members that meet the following criteria:
- you agree to participate at CEO/C-Suite level
- you have business presence and/or expansion plans into France
- you accept that you will be responsible for booking your travel and accommodation, while techUK will organize the agenda, provide content and logistics support.
If you want to make the most of this opportunity, we are happy to offer significantly discounted tickets that you can book here (note that only one ticket per techUK member will be available). We only have limited available tickets, that will be allocated on a first come first serves basis. The deadline for booking your ticket is COB on 22 April.
Any questions please get in touch with sabina.ciofu@techuk.org and/or daniel.clarke@techuk.org.
Looking forward to seeing many of you in Paris!
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-announces-its-first-delegation-to-vivatech-paris.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK leads members delegation to the 8th edition of the UK-US SME Dialogue in Belfast17/04/2024 16:25:00
On 15 and 16 April, techUK organized a members delegation to the 8th edition of the UK-US SME Dialogue in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
AUKUS Trilateral Advanced Capabilities Forum bring industry together for first time17/04/2024 12:05:00
Four UK trade associations have partnered to form the first Trilateral AUKUS Advanced Capabilities Industry Forum.
The UK's Competition Authority seeks to address concerns in markets for AI Foundation Models16/04/2024 09:05:00
A summary of the CMA's latest paper on AI Foundation Models (FM), and its plans to help encourage open, fair competition and good consumer outcomes in the FM sector.
UK Government to partner on AI Safety with The Republic of Korea15/04/2024 14:05:00
The strategic partnership announced recently (12 April 2024), bolsters the UK Government's ambition to be world leader in AI.
UK to partner on AI Safety with The Republic of Korea12/04/2024 16:20:00
The UK and the Republic of Korea announced today, they are pressing forward with plans for the upcoming wave of global discussions on the safe development of Artificial Intelligence technologies, with the AI Seoul Summit scheduled for May 21st and 22nd, which will take place partially virtually.
As the Data Protection and Digital Information (No. 2) Bill progresses through the Parliament, techUK addresses some of the misconceptions around this legislation11/04/2024 11:20:00
Concerns have been raised about some of the DPDI Bill’s provisions, some of which stem from misunderstandings of the Bill’s approach and its legislative intent. techUK addresses these misconceptions.
Explaining AUKUS – What is it?11/04/2024 10:25:00
Announced in September 2021, AUKUS is a trilateral Defence and Security agreement between the United Kingdom, United States and Australia.
Our Ask from the Next Mayor of West Midlands10/04/2024 10:05:00
As the Mayoral election is approaching, techUK asked the Centre for the New Midlands for their ‘asks’ of the winning candidate.