techUK announces new Scale-Up Council

techUK has elected a new Scale-Up Council and we’re delighted to have such a great calibre of individuals and organisations represented. This council exists to set the strategic direction for our work to support scale-up firms at techUK and will sit for a fixed term of 2 years.

The Scale-Up Council is as follows and we’ll be shortly electing a Chair:

Amy Burnett, Head of KMPG Access & KPMG Emerging Giants Lead, KPMG

Bill Hodson, Consulting Director, Cambridge Consultants

Casey Calista, Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Vorboss

Daniel Quirke, Public Policy Manager, Wayve

Hollie Hodgson, Head of Account Management, Tussell

Jamie Hodsdon, Global Regulatory and Public Affairs Lead, Oxa

Liz Ashall-Payne, Founding CEO, ORCHA Health

Manish Garg, Managing Director, VE3

Michael Eisenberg, Founder & Partner, Genuine Capital

Mireille Elhajj, CEO, Astra-Terra

Robin Beattie, Scale Up National Director, Hays

Stephen Kingan, Chairman, Nexor

Timea Strihova, Head of Brussels, Trilligent

Zeynep Zymek, UK&I Startups Senior Account Manager, Amazon Business UK

We would like to thank all the members who put themselves forward for the Council. It was a highly competitive process and not being on the Council does not mean you can not get involved with our climate work.