techUK announces new Scale-Up Council
techUK has elected a new Scale-Up Council and we’re delighted to have such a great calibre of individuals and organisations represented. This council exists to set the strategic direction for our work to support scale-up firms at techUK and will sit for a fixed term of 2 years.
The Scale-Up Council is as follows and we’ll be shortly electing a Chair:
- Amy Burnett, Head of KMPG Access & KPMG Emerging Giants Lead, KPMG
- Bill Hodson, Consulting Director, Cambridge Consultants
- Casey Calista, Head of Policy and Public Affairs, Vorboss
- Daniel Quirke, Public Policy Manager, Wayve
- Hollie Hodgson, Head of Account Management, Tussell
- Jamie Hodsdon, Global Regulatory and Public Affairs Lead, Oxa
- Liz Ashall-Payne, Founding CEO, ORCHA Health
- Manish Garg, Managing Director, VE3
- Michael Eisenberg, Founder & Partner, Genuine Capital
- Mireille Elhajj, CEO, Astra-Terra
- Robin Beattie, Scale Up National Director, Hays
- Stephen Kingan, Chairman, Nexor
- Timea Strihova, Head of Brussels, Trilligent
- Zeynep Zymek, UK&I Startups Senior Account Manager, Amazon Business UK
We would like to thank all the members who put themselves forward for the Council. It was a highly competitive process and not being on the Council does not mean you can not get involved with our climate work.
