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techUK at Party Conferences 2026
techUK will be at the Labour, Conservative, Liberal Democrat, and Reform party conferences this autumn with a programme of panels and receptions bringing the technology sector together with parliamentarians, policymakers and party members.
Working with member companies and partner organisations, our sessions this year focus on the issues where technology meets the government's growth agenda: digital adoption among SMEs, the quality of the UK's mobile networks, and the foundations the NHS needs to use AI at scale.
All sessions listed below are open sessions. Registration details and sign-up links will be shared shortly - this page will be updated as they are confirmed, and further events may be added.
Who from techUK is attending
A number of techUK colleagues will be at each conference across the policy, public affairs and programme teams. You can see the full list of who is attending which conference, and their policy areas, in the document below.
Download the techuk Conference Delegation Plan 2026
If you would like a techUK speaker for one of your own events, or would simply like to catch-up with one of us over a coffee, please get in touch with Oliver Alderson.
Invitation-only events
Alongside our open programme, techUK is also hosting a small number of private, invitation-only events during conference season for members, partners and invited guests. Details of these are not published, but if you have questions about our wider conference activity please get in touch with Oliver Alderson.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-at-party-conferences-2026.html
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