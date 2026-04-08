techUK at RSAC 2026

In March, I had the opportunity to attend the RSA Conference in San Francisco for the first time.

As the largest cyber security conference in the world, I’d tried to gather as much advice as possible on how to make the most of the conference. The general consensus was to sign-up to all the fringe events, spend time on the expo floor and above all else, wear comfortable shoes. It didn’t take me long to realise that last point was the most valuable.

The conference was busier than I could’ve ever imagined. Around 50,000 cyber security professionals descended on downtown San Francisco, turning every bar, restaurant and hotel into a backdrop for conversations around the most pressing issues impacting the sector. It felt fitting for a city already defined by the future of technology with driverless cars becoming the norm and adverts for AI bots on every street corner.

Key takeaways

AI domination

It felt like everyone at the conference had aligned on a single theme. Fringe events, panel discussions and keynotes all centred around the latest approaches to securing AI systems. The majority of companies used the week to launch new AI driven security products or announce new partnerships, which look to accelerate detection and response through automation. The expo floor was the same, with vendors highlighting how their solutions protect AI models and what they’re doing to address the threat and opportunities brought about by agentic AI.

For me, one of the most interesting takeaways was how AI security managed to overshadow other important topics. I had expected to see greater focus on areas such as post-quantum cryptography or the ongoing skills challenge, particularly as the sector looks ahead to future threats. These issues may gain more prominence in future years, but arguably they warrant attention on today’s stage.

UK House

I had the pleasure of attending a number of events at UK House – a hub for UK companies organised by Plexal, the Department for Business and Trade, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology and the National Cyber Security Centre. It was great to see so many UK companies at various events, showcasing the very best of UK innovation. This was topped off with Geordie.AI winning RSAC’s Innovation Sandbox competition.

Right room, right time

RSA felt like the place where many of the most important industry conversations were taking place. The largest companies hosted meetings and events in hotel suites, while the C-suite and CISO networking events sold out first. It felt like the real value of the conference came from being in the right room at the right time, using your network to meet potential clients and hearing from experts in the field.

Next steps

We are exploring how techUK could participate in RSAC 2027, which could mark techUK’s first formal delegation to the conference. To help us understand member interest and identify where our efforts could be most valuable, we would welcome your input.

Please could you take a moment to complete this short survey to help us make a decision on our next steps.

Thanks and acknowledgement

I have to give a big thank you to the members who let me pick their brains before and during the conference, your guidance helped me to shape my agenda and ensured I made the most of the week. I would also like to thank Plexal, DSIT and DBT who let me attend many of their events.