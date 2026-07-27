techUK calls for autonomous passenger vehicles to be approved in London

techUK has responded to the London Assembly Transport Committee's call for evidence on autonomous passenger vehicles in London, drawing directly on the operational experience of members of our Self-Driving Vehicles Working Group.

Read our full response here.

We said that self-driving passenger services will be a reality in London this year, pending Transport for London's (TfL) approval of the pilot applications now under consideration. With the automated passenger services permitting scheme open to applicants, several techUK members are actively preparing to deploy in the capital, and the UK framework, once complete, is set to be the most comprehensive and secure in the world.

Our response also sets out why London can trust and benefit from this technology.

Safety

It has been found that 88% of collisions in Great Britain involve human error, but international deployment data shows 82% fewer injury-causing crashes than the average human driver. In our response, we highlighted that operators have been safety testing in London under the Department for Transport's Code of Practice since 2017 without serious incident, and vehicles must satisfy rigorous driving standards before any driverless passenger service begins.

Mobility

Autonomous vehicles can expand access to mobility for those currently underserved by the transport system, including older and disabled Londoners who cannot drive. AV deployment can offer them greater independence, reliable door-to-door travel, and wider access to jobs, healthcare and education across the city.

The economy

The phased introduction of self-driving vehicles which can operate as part of a hybrid network alongside human drivers will also create many new roles - in manufacturing, fleet maintenance, AI development - alongside broader economic and social benefits.

Local engagement with the sector

Once vehicle safety is assessed and approved nationally, it falls to local authorities to consent to deployment and shape the service-level questions that matter most locally. We have called for TfL and the Mayor to set clear expectations and guidance for operators as early as possible, build internal capability to engage constructively with the technology, and deliver consistency with national guidelines and other authorities to avoid fragmented local variation.

Next steps

We are looking forward to the Committee's report and to TfL's decisions on the pilot applications before it. Nationally, further government consultations on AVs are underway and our Self-Driving Vehicles Working Group is shaping techUK's responses.