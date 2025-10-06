techUK
techUK comments on calls to abolish the Climate Change Act
Scrapping the Climate Change Act would be a costly mistake. It has given businesses the stability to invest and innovate, driving £83bn in green tech contribution last year.
Pulling the rug from under firms now risks wasted investment, market confusion, and reputational damage across the country. UK climate tech is a success story, with the sector delivering essential net zero solutions.
The Act provides certainty. Dismantling it sends the wrong signal to investors and jeopardises our thriving climate tech ecosystem.
