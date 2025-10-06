techUK comments on calls to abolish the Climate Change Act

Scrapping the Climate Change Act would be a costly mistake. It has given businesses the stability to invest and innovate, driving £83bn in green tech contribution last year.

Pulling the rug from under firms now risks wasted investment, market confusion, and reputational damage across the country. UK climate tech is a success story, with the sector delivering essential net zero solutions.

The Act provides certainty. Dismantling it sends the wrong signal to investors and jeopardises our thriving climate tech ecosystem.

By 2030, digital technology can cut global emissions by 15%. Cloud computing, 5G, AI and IoT have the potential to support dramatic reductions in carbon emissions in sectors such as transport, agriculture, and manufacturing.