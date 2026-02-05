Transport for London
techUK Devolved Government Manifesto for pursuing economic growth, a thriving tech sector and digital at the heart of public services
This manifesto sets out techUK’s priorities for devolved governments, focusing on driving economic growth, supporting a thriving tech sector and embedding digital at the heart of public services. It outlines practical recommendations to help create the conditions for innovation, investment and effective digital delivery across the devolved nations.
The Scottish and Welsh Governments have significant powers and budget, which means the 2026 devolved government elections are a good opportunity for political parties, elected members, candidates and incoming governments to think how they can use these existing resources at their disposal to tackle challenges facing companies, public services and citizens in both nations. The tech sector in the UK remains strong and growing the sector, companies and the economy is crucial to making this happen.
That is why techUK has published its devolved government manifesto for Scotland and Wales to help frame the digital opportunities available to better support the tech sector, digital economy and transform public service delivery.
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL sets out ambitious programme for the future of London’s transport network as it publishes draft Business Plan29/01/2026 09:25:00
New plan covering until 2029/30 sets out how TfL will continue delivering a vision for London that encourages public transport, active travel, and supports new homes and jobs, building on progress made over the last decade
TfL unveils ambitious five-year plan to cut congestion and transform London’s road network for the future26/01/2026 16:25:00
TfL launches 'London on the move', the first-ever London network-wide strategy spanning all of London's highway network.
The next Superloop express bus service launches this weekend, with free travel in the first week22/01/2026 10:20:00
The SL11 is a limited-stop express service between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich via Thamesmead, providing faster, more reliable access to Elizabeth line and DLR stations
Indra Group awarded seven-year contract to operate TfL's Oyster and Contactless system22/01/2026 09:20:00
Indra Group awarded seven-year contract with an option to extend it by a further three years, and then two further one-year extensions, to operate TfL's revenue collection system
Places for London opens applications for businesses looking to grow at Lockton Street Arches16/01/2026 09:20:00
Applications for businesses to apply for space at Lockton Street Arches in North Kensington now open
More stations and tunnelled sections across London’s Tube network now connected to high-speed mobile coverage14/01/2026 15:10:00
Progress on introducing high-speed mobile coverage across the Tube network continues at pace, with the first sections of the Circle and District line now live
TfL welcomes nominations to name ten Santander Cycles after inspirational women cyclists for International Women’s Day12/01/2026 15:15:15
10 inspirational women cyclists – including professional women cycling stars and 'unsung heroes' - = will have bikes named after them this March, as customers are encouraged to nominate their cycling idol this International Women's Day.
Transport for London awards new cleaning contract to Mitie09/01/2026 11:20:00
New five-year contract will cover the cleaning of trains, Tube and bus stations as well as TfL head office buildings, the London Transport Museum and waste collection at City Hall