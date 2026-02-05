Thursday 05 Feb 2026 @ 16:25
Transport for London
Printable version

techUK Devolved Government Manifesto for pursuing economic growth, a thriving tech sector and digital at the heart of public services

This manifesto sets out techUK’s priorities for devolved governments, focusing on driving economic growth, supporting a thriving tech sector and embedding digital at the heart of public services. It outlines practical recommendations to help create the conditions for innovation, investment and effective digital delivery across the devolved nations.

The Scottish and Welsh Governments have significant powers and budget, which means the 2026 devolved government elections are a good opportunity for political parties, elected members, candidates and incoming governments to think how they can use these existing resources at their disposal to tackle challenges facing companies, public services and citizens in both nations. The tech sector in the UK remains strong and growing the sector, companies and the economy is crucial to making this happen.

That is why techUK has published its devolved government manifesto for Scotland and Wales to help frame the digital opportunities available to better support the tech sector, digital economy and transform public service delivery.

Click here for the full press

 

Channel website: https://tfl.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-devolved-government-manifesto-for-pursuing-economic-growth-a-thriving-tech-sector-and-digital-at-the-heart-of-public-services.html

Share this article

Latest News from
Transport for London

TfL sets out ambitious programme for the future of London’s transport network as it publishes draft Business Plan

29/01/2026 09:25:00

New plan covering until 2029/30 sets out how TfL will continue delivering a vision for London that encourages public transport, active travel, and supports new homes and jobs, building on progress made over the last decade

TfL unveils ambitious five-year plan to cut congestion and transform London’s road network for the future

26/01/2026 16:25:00

TfL launches 'London on the move', the first-ever London network-wide strategy spanning all of London's highway network.

The next Superloop express bus service launches this weekend, with free travel in the first week

22/01/2026 10:20:00

The SL11 is a limited-stop express service between Abbey Wood and North Greenwich via Thamesmead, providing faster, more reliable access to Elizabeth line and DLR stations

Indra Group awarded seven-year contract to operate TfL's Oyster and Contactless system

22/01/2026 09:20:00

Indra Group awarded seven-year contract with an option to extend it by a further three years, and then two further one-year extensions, to operate TfL's revenue collection system

Places for London opens applications for businesses looking to grow at Lockton Street Arches

16/01/2026 09:20:00

Applications for businesses to apply for space at Lockton Street Arches in North Kensington now open

More stations and tunnelled sections across London’s Tube network now connected to high-speed mobile coverage

14/01/2026 15:10:00

Progress on introducing high-speed mobile coverage across the Tube network continues at pace, with the first sections of the Circle and District line now live

TfL welcomes nominations to name ten Santander Cycles after inspirational women cyclists for International Women’s Day

12/01/2026 15:15:15

10 inspirational women cyclists – including professional women cycling stars and 'unsung heroes' - = will have bikes named after them this March, as customers are encouraged to nominate their cycling idol this International Women's Day.

Transport for London awards new cleaning contract to Mitie

09/01/2026 11:20:00

New five-year contract will cover the cleaning of trains, Tube and bus stations as well as TfL head office buildings, the London Transport Museum and waste collection at City Hall

TfL announces 2026 Art on the Underground programme and tenth annual Brixton mural commission

09/01/2026 09:20:00

Art on the Underground has announced five new commissions for 2026 that will bring art to the millions of people who will travel on London's transport network this year

Serco Skills for Schools Webinar – National Apprenticeship Week