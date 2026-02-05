techUK Devolved Government Manifesto for pursuing economic growth, a thriving tech sector and digital at the heart of public services

This manifesto sets out techUK’s priorities for devolved governments, focusing on driving economic growth, supporting a thriving tech sector and embedding digital at the heart of public services. It outlines practical recommendations to help create the conditions for innovation, investment and effective digital delivery across the devolved nations.

The Scottish and Welsh Governments have significant powers and budget, which means the 2026 devolved government elections are a good opportunity for political parties, elected members, candidates and incoming governments to think how they can use these existing resources at their disposal to tackle challenges facing companies, public services and citizens in both nations. The tech sector in the UK remains strong and growing the sector, companies and the economy is crucial to making this happen.

That is why techUK has published its devolved government manifesto for Scotland and Wales to help frame the digital opportunities available to better support the tech sector, digital economy and transform public service delivery.

