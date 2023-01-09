techUK
techUK Digital Energy Transition Campaign Week #DigitalEnergyTransition
At present day, we are faced with grand challenges on ensuring the cost of energy is affordable for consumers and that there is sufficient supply, as well as balancing policy and regulation to deliver net zero.
These three areas are essential and will be largely enabled by digital technology. In this campaign week we will highlight the opportunities as well as digital applications in the field.
The energy sector is prime for innovation, but we need to get the incentives right to encourage energy system actors to adopt innovative digital approaches into their standard operating practices.
The pace for such measures is crucial to achieve the UK energy targets. It largely means a fourfold increase in energy infrastructure delivery over the next decade, where policy and regulation are recognised as barriers.
Get involved with our work
All of techUK’s work is led by our members – keep in touch or get involved with our work on transport and infrastructure by joining our groups.
The Smart Energy and Utilities Programme provides a strong platform of technological solutions in support of delivering a competitive, dynamic, and flexible market.
The Intelligent Mobility and Transport's Group aim is to deliver a digitally-enabled, interoperable, integrated and inclusive transport network that connects people and services with multiple modes of mobility.
techUK’s DTWG is a transdisciplinary, cross-market engagement group that plays a pivotal role in enabling the UK’s digital twin ecosystem to flourish.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-digital-energy-transition-campaign-week-digitalenergytransition.html
