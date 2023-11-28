techUK
techUK elects new Climate Council
techUK has elected a new Climate Council and we’re delighted to have such a great calibre of individuals and organisations represented. This council exists to set the strategic direction on all things climate at techUK and will sit for a fixed term of 2 years.
The Climate Council is as follows and we’ll be shortly electing a Chair:
- Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability – EMEA, Google
- Ainslie Beattie, Program Director – Social Value UK Public Sector, Oracle
- Alex Staton, Data & AI Solutions Manager, Microsoft
- Amanda Abell, Senior Director of Sustainability, Global, Vantage Data Centers
- Anthony Levy, Founder and Chairman, Circularity First Group
- Chris Pritchett, Partner, Shoosmiths LLP
- Christian Zachriat, Global Sustainability Lead, Cisco Meraki
- Daniela Menzky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Climate Essentials
- David Bartram-Shaw, Chief AI Officer, Mesh-AI
- David Ville, Carbon and Environment Manager, Currys
- Dr Julian Keates, Vice President, Consulting & Digital Transformation, Energy Transition & Utilities, Capgemini Invent
- Dr Rebecca Quinn, Knowledge Exchange Manager, Satellite Applications Catapult
- Eric Zie, CEO, GoCodeGreen
- Gabrielle Ginér, Head of Environmental Sustainability, BT Group
- Henrik Micski, Principal Climate Scientists, Sage
- Jacqui Lees, Net Zero and Social Value Director, AtkinsRéalis
- Jeantine Mankelow, Head of Sustainability Europe, Thoughtworks
- Jennifer Knowles, Group Communications Director, Computacenter
- Jessica Sandhu, Sustainability Affairs Manager, Legal, Compliance & Sustainability, Samsung Electronics
- Laura Sinclair, Director of Sustainability, Trainline
- Paul Jordan, Business Leader, Innovator Support & International, Energy Systems Catapult
- Rob McCann, Head of Environment, Climate & Nature, Virgin Media O2
- Samantha Brady, Head of Environment and Climate, Slaughter and May
- Sophia Kesteven, Sustainability Project Manager, Octopus Energy Group
- Sunil Ramakrishnan, Consulting Partner – Sustainability and ESG Business, UK&I, Tata Consultancy Services
- Susanne Baker, Partner, ERM
- Thomas Moran, Consulting Principal, Lumen (soon to be Colt)
- Tim Webb, Sustainability Standards Network Manager, BSI
- Victoria Doherty, Group Head of Electrification and Sustainability, QinetiQ
- Victoria Ward, Head of Environmental Impact, Europe Shared Services, Fujitsu
We would like to thank all the members who put themselves forward for the Council. It was a highly competitive process and not being on the Council does not mean you can not get involved with our climate work. techUK has a busy and active Climate Strategy and Resilience Group and please click here to sign up.
Click here for the full press release
