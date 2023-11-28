techUK elects new Climate Council

techUK has elected a new Climate Council and we’re delighted to have such a great calibre of individuals and organisations represented. This council exists to set the strategic direction on all things climate at techUK and will sit for a fixed term of 2 years.

The Climate Council is as follows and we’ll be shortly electing a Chair:

Adam Elman, Head of Sustainability – EMEA, Google

Ainslie Beattie, Program Director – Social Value UK Public Sector, Oracle

Alex Staton, Data & AI Solutions Manager, Microsoft

Amanda Abell, Senior Director of Sustainability, Global, Vantage Data Centers

Anthony Levy, Founder and Chairman, Circularity First Group

Chris Pritchett, Partner, Shoosmiths LLP

Christian Zachriat, Global Sustainability Lead, Cisco Meraki

Daniela Menzky, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Climate Essentials

David Bartram-Shaw, Chief AI Officer, Mesh-AI

David Ville, Carbon and Environment Manager, Currys

Dr Julian Keates, Vice President, Consulting & Digital Transformation, Energy Transition & Utilities, Capgemini Invent

Dr Rebecca Quinn, Knowledge Exchange Manager, Satellite Applications Catapult

Eric Zie, CEO, GoCodeGreen

Gabrielle Ginér, Head of Environmental Sustainability, BT Group

Henrik Micski, Principal Climate Scientists, Sage

Jacqui Lees, Net Zero and Social Value Director, AtkinsRéalis

Jeantine Mankelow, Head of Sustainability Europe, Thoughtworks

Jennifer Knowles, Group Communications Director, Computacenter

Jessica Sandhu, Sustainability Affairs Manager, Legal, Compliance & Sustainability, Samsung Electronics

Laura Sinclair, Director of Sustainability, Trainline

Paul Jordan, Business Leader, Innovator Support & International, Energy Systems Catapult

Rob McCann, Head of Environment, Climate & Nature, Virgin Media O2

Samantha Brady, Head of Environment and Climate, Slaughter and May

Sophia Kesteven, Sustainability Project Manager, Octopus Energy Group

Sunil Ramakrishnan, Consulting Partner – Sustainability and ESG Business, UK&I, Tata Consultancy Services

Susanne Baker, Partner, ERM

Thomas Moran, Consulting Principal, Lumen (soon to be Colt)

Tim Webb, Sustainability Standards Network Manager, BSI

Victoria Doherty, Group Head of Electrification and Sustainability, QinetiQ

Victoria Ward, Head of Environmental Impact, Europe Shared Services, Fujitsu

We would like to thank all the members who put themselves forward for the Council. It was a highly competitive process and not being on the Council does not mean you can not get involved with our climate work. techUK has a busy and active Climate Strategy and Resilience Group and please click here to sign up.

