techUK Health and Social Care Council 2024 Elections – what you need to know!

Between October and November 2024 elections will take place for 23 seats on techUK’s Health & Social Care Council.

Who can be nominated?

Any techUK member can nominate themself or a colleague and 9 seats are reserved for small-medium enterprises. Council membership is held on an individual basis and will be valid for two years from January 2025 - December 2026.

N.B. Elections for one Chair and two Vice-Chair positions will be held after the main Council elections, with voting only open to elected Council members.

About the techUK Health and Social Care Council

techUK's Health and Social Care Council meets approximately 6 times per year and provides an opportunity for industry leaders working in digital, data and technology in health and social care from large and small businesses to provide leadership across a variety of opportunities and challenges relating to digital transformation in health and social care.

techUK's Health and Social Care Council works in collaboration with the techUK Health & Social Care Programme to:

Provide strategic advice and support across the breadth of techUK’s Health and Social Care Programme activities;

Represent the interests of techUK’s wider health and social care membership;

Support engagement and relationships with key stakeholders across the health and social care sector.

All Council members are required to comply with techUK’s Code of Practice, techUK’s Values and techUK Health and Social Care Council’s Terms of Reference.

Read the Terms of Reference here.

techUK is committed to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion across our leadership bodies, and we encourage members to put forward diverse representatives that will bring a range of views and experiences to the Council.

Key dates: 2024’s techUK Health & Social Care Council elections

7 October 2024: Nominations open.

25 October: Nominations close COP.

1 November: Voting opens.

25 November: Voting closes COP.

(Week Commencing) 2 December: Results of elected Council members announced.

Once the Council is formed, elections for the Chair and two Vice-Chair positions will take place [only elected Council members will be eligible to vote].

Nomination information

Eligibility: techUK members are able to nominate either themselves or a colleague from their techUK member company. Only one nominee is permitted per company.

Requirements: Nominees will be required to submit written answers to two questions as well as their preferred headshot and biography (up to 150 words). Thetwo questions nominees will need to provide written responses for are: What knowledge and experience will you bring to the Council? (max. 250 words). As a member of the Council, how would you support techUK's Health & Social Care Programme and help to shape the use of digital, data and technology across the health, social care and life sciences sectors? (max. 250 words).



N.B. All headshots, biographies and written answers submitted will be uploaded to the nominations page which will be publicly viewable and used as the key candidate information to inform voting.

Voting information

Voting eligibility: One voting representative from one techUK member company is permitted to cast up to two votes on behalf of their company.

If multiple individuals from the same company submit votes, only those of the most senior employee will be counted.

Votes cast by non-techUK members are invalid and will not be counted.

The voting representative may vote for themselves and/or a nominee from their own techUK member company.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss what it means to be a member of the Health & Social Care Council, please contact one of the Health & Social Care team:

Health and Social Care Programme activities

techUK is helping its members navigate the complex space of digital health in the UK to ensure our NHS and social care sector is prepared for the challenges of the future. We help validate new ideas and build impactful strategies, ultimately ensuring that members are market-ready. Visit the programme page here.