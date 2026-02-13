techUK insight: DSIT publishes Statement of Strategic Priorities for telecoms and spectrum – what does it mean?

On 11 February 2026, the UK Government published its long-awaited draft of the Statement of Strategic Priorities for telecommunications, the management of radio spectrum, and postal services (SSP). The document represents a necessary refresh of the strategic framework that guides Ofcom’s regulatory approach to telecoms, spectrum and the postal service. After almost seven years since the designation of the 2019 SSP, rooted in the Future Telecoms Infrastructure Review, this new version modernises the government’s expectations in light of rapid technological change and shifting market dynamics. Industry is provided with a clear expectation for Ofcom at a point where the market is more mature, investment conditions are finely balanced and connectivity is increasingly critical to both economic growth and everyday lives for households and businesses.

By reaffirming the importance of competition, investment and resilience, while placing greater emphasis on consumer and business outcomes, the Statement sets a constructive direction for the next phase of UK connectivity policy.

Crucially, this Statement is published alongside wider government reforms aimed at accelerating digital infrastructure deployment, including planning reform and updates to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). Taken together, these initiatives signal a clear intent to adopt a more digital-first approach to growth. The challenge now is ensuring these reforms are delivered in a joined-up and coherent way across government, regulators and local planning authorities.

