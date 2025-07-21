techUK insight for the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill: LGA policy summary

The Minister of State for Local Government and English Devolution, Jim McMahon OBE MP, introduced the English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill on 10 July 2025.

This Bill, building on the Government’s English Devolution White Paper (Dec 2024), marks the biggest shift of powers from Whitehall to local leaders in 50 years, profoundly impacting all tiers of local government both early and advanced in their devolution journey.

In April techUK signed an MoU with the Local Government Association to promote the use of digital technology with for the benefit of citizens and communities. The LGA stated it has long called for genuine devolution, enabling every council to secure arrangements suited to their communities.

You can find more information on the LGA website here: English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill: LGA policy summary | Local Government Association or on the GOV UK website here: ​English Devolution and Community Empowerment Bill​: Guidance – GOV.UK

What does this mean for techUK members

Matt Robinson, Head of Nations and Regions, techUK, said:

This is a significant change in English Local Government and introduces new powers, finance options and competences for Mayors, Councillors, and local leaders. For techUK members this can present new opportunities to work with local leaders to deliver place based change and growth. I’d encourage government, local and national, to ensure industry is in the room and partnered when seeking to deliver these new ways of working.

As part of our MoU with the LGA (you can read more details here) we are collaborating and working on providing a briefing with more details for techUK members in due course.

Meanwhile, you might find of interest a webinar we are hosting on 15 September, sponsored by member techUK member Juniper Networks and you can register here: Turning Devolution into Digital Transformation (a webinar sponsored by Juniper Networks)

A few key highlights can be found below.

Defining Strategic Authorities and Their Powers

The Bill introduces a new tier of governance in England, known as ‘Strategic Authorities’ (SAs). These come in three forms: foundation SAs, mayoral SAs, and established mayoral SAs. Their functions span seven key areas of competence – transport and local infrastructure, skills and employment support, housing and strategic planning, economic development and regeneration, environment and net zero, health and public service reform, and public safety. These thematic areas create a flexible framework for Government to devolve additional powers in the future.

Expanding Local Leadership and Devolution

To strengthen local governance, the Bill enables the Secretary of State, with council consent, to designate certain councils as single foundation strategic authorities. It also streamlines how combined authorities (CAs) and combined county authorities (CCAs) are created and expanded, offering both locally led and centrally driven routes. Where local agreement on devolution cannot be reached, ministers gain the power to establish or expand an SA and even require it to have a mayor.

Decision-Making and Accountability

Decision-making within CAs and CCAs will be standardised, with simple majority voting, while retaining specific provisions for mayoral and non-mayoral bodies. Once designated as an established mayoral SA, an authority cannot lose this status. Mayors will also gain the ability to appoint up to seven commissioners to lead on the key areas of competence, supported by new scrutiny and oversight measures.

Support for Local Leaders

To better recognise the work of local leaders, the Bill allows CAs and CCAs to pay allowances to members with special responsibilities, mirroring arrangements already in place for local authorities. Mayors will also be able to use mayoral precepts more flexibly, funding the full range of mayoral CA and CCA functions. Additionally, mayoral bodies gain borrowing powers, subject to initial approval from the Secretary of State, while transport levies on constituent councils remain tightly focused on covering transport-related costs.

Broader Governance Changes

The Bill also makes it easier for the Secretary of State to confer additional powers on the Greater London Authority without primary legislation. It prevents MPs, peers, and other legislators from serving as mayors of strategic authorities to avoid conflicts of interest. It also clarifies that any new functions granted to mayors are exercised on behalf of their combined authorities or CCAs.

Greater Transparency and Reporting

The Bill updates annual devolution reporting requirements, ensuring they reflect the introduction of SAs, track areas adopting new arrangements, and highlight where existing SAs gain additional functions or funding. This ensures transparency as England’s governance model evolves and more areas progress along their devolution journey.

New Powers for Mayors and Strategic Authorities

The Bill extends the general power of competence to all combined and county authorities, giving mayoral bodies full flexibility while enabling non-mayoral authorities to focus on economic development and regeneration.

Mayors gain the power to convene key local partners on strategic priorities and have a new duty to collaborate with neighbouring mayors where it benefits economic, social, or environmental wellbeing. Formal requests for collaboration must be published, with clear reasons required if declined.

Transport and Infrastructure Reforms

The Bill strengthens local transport leadership by making combined authorities the sole local transport authority for their area, overseeing planning, bus services, and concessionary travel. Constituent councils must align with regional transport plans.

New powers include:

Licensing micromobility providers (e.g. e-bikes, e-scooters).

Allowing authorities to manage civil traffic enforcement with local consent.

Requiring mayors to designate and manage key route networks, with reporting duties to the Secretary of State.

Enabling agreements on trunk road works with strategic highways companies.

Devolving approval of Transport for London land disposals to the Mayor of London.

Together, these changes strengthen mayoral leadership, streamline collaboration, and give combined authorities greater control over local transport and infrastructure.

Skills, Housing and Growth: New Powers for Strategic Authorities

The Bill hands mayoral and strategic authorities (SAs) greater control over adult education, giving them a duty to provide training for over-19s, help adults gain essential qualifications, and remove tuition fees for certain statutory entitlements. They will also share funding powers with the Secretary of State to boost adult participation in training.

On housing and planning, mayors of combined and county authorities will gain powers similar to the Mayor of London such as calling in strategic planning applications, issuing mayoral development orders, charging a community infrastructure levy, and managing housing and land functions. Mayoral development corporations will now be able to drive not just urban regeneration but also new settlements, including greenfield developments.

For economic growth, combined authorities must assess local economic conditions and publish local growth plans, aligning priorities with Government and public bodies. Mayors will also gain grant-giving powers to support constituent councils, including funding for highways and infrastructure delivery.

Health and Wellbeing: A New Duty for Strategic Authorities

The Bill introduces a new health duty for all combined and county authorities (CAs and CCAs), requiring them to consider how their decisions can improve local health outcomes and reduce health inequalities. This responsibility also applies directly to mayors of mayoral combined authorities, ensuring that health and wellbeing are embedded across all local decision-making.

Together, these changes strengthen local leadership over skills, housing, regeneration, and economic development, giving mayors more tools to shape their region’s future. By streamlining decision-making and strengthening local leadership, the Bill seeks to drive more joined-up, place-based solutions that better meet the needs of communities.