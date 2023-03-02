techUK
|Printable version
techUK insight series: A look into the innovation challenge facing the UK
techUK has launched its new campaign to supercharge the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation. This campaign will convene technology leaders and public and private stakeholders to work together to support a strong innovation ecosystem that can make a much-needed impact to the UK’s economy and society for years to come
For this to happen, we need to ensure we get the ingredients of innovation right. We need to ensure the UK has investment into emerging technologies that have the potential to drive growth; A strong foundation of infrastructure, skills and investment to accelerate the appetite for innovation; and the mechanisms to apply this technology to create real-world change.
To explore this innovation opportunity in more depth, three techUK experts have published their perspectives on why supercharging the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation is so critical. In the below insights they discuss the R&D and productivity challenge facing the UK; addressing the digital skills gap; ensuring innovation is possible in all nations and regions; and how we turn rhetoric into ambition when it comes to becoming a science and technology superpower.
- UK Research and Development: Addressing the modern realities of innovation: As the UK rethinks its support for R&D, it must consider international competitiveness, the innovation ecosystem, and modern realities of innovation, writes techUK's Policy Manager for Digital Economy, Bobby Brooks
- Is innovation inclusive in the UK? A look into the Nations and Regions approach to innovation: Are all the UK’s nations and regions starting from the same place when it comes to benefiting from innovation? By techUK's Head of Nations and Regions, Matt Robinson
- Three crucial ways the UK can develop the digital skills it needs to remain a global pioneer in science and technology: It is impossible to become a science and technology superpower unless there is opportunity for all to contribute and benefit. By techUK's Head of Skills, Talent and Diversity, Nimmi Patel.
This is just the start of the conversation. This new campaign will continue to address these areas and more through events, roundtables, insights, whitepapers that will bring together the UK tech sector behind the common ambition to upercharge the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation.
Visit our new Innovation Hub for more insights, events, and to sign up to our newsletter.
techUK – Supercharging UK Tech and Innovation
The opportunities of innovation are endless. Automation, IoT, AI, Edge, Quantum, Drones and High Performance Computing all have the power to transform the UK. techUK members lead the development of these technologies. Together we are working with Government and other stakeholders to address tech innovation priorities and build an innovation ecosystem that will benefit people, society, economy and the planet - and supercharge the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation.
For more information, or to get in touch, please visit our Innovation Hub and click ‘contact us’.
Innovation Hub - related resources
- Event: Ready patient one: What is a realistic view of a metaverse for healthcare? 8 March
- Event round-up: Social value in smart cities: how do we get it right?
- Blog: What can the Canadian Quantum Strategy teach us about the UK's Quantum Future?
- Event round up: Ministerial Roundtable on AI Skills with DCMS
- Event: All you need to know about ChatGPT, 16 March
Technology and Innovation updates
Sign-up to get the latest updates and opportunities from our Technology and Innovation programme.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/techuk-insight-series-a-look-into-the-innovation-challenge-facing-the-uk.html
Latest News from
techUK
techUK's March 2023 Budget submission02/03/2023 15:20:00
techUK has made a full March 2023 budget submission in which we urge the Government to restore the tech sector's confidence with measures that get the basics of tech success right and ready the UK for the future.
Three crucial ways the UK can develop the digital skills it needs to remain a global pioneer in science and technology02/03/2023 14:20:00
It is impossible to become a science and technology superpower unless there is opportunity for all to contribute and benefit. By techUK's Head of Skills, Talent and Diversity, Nimmi Patel
UK Research and Development: Addressing the modern realities of innovation02/03/2023 13:20:00
As the UK rethinks its support for R&D, it must consider international competitiveness, the innovation ecosystem, and modern realities of innovation, writes techUK's Policy Manager for Digital Economy, Bobby Brooks
From rhetoric to ambition: How the UK can become a science and tech superpower02/03/2023 12:20:00
The rhetoric is set, but the ambition – what does it actually mean to be a science and technology superpower – will require addressing several multi-layered and long-standing challenges facing the UK’s society and economy. By techUK's Head of Technology and Innovation Programme, Laura Foster
Is innovation inclusive in the UK? A look into the Nations and Regions approach to innovation02/03/2023 11:20:00
Are all the UK’s nations and regions starting from the same place when it comes to benefiting from innovation? By techUK's Head of Nations and Regions, Matt Robinson
The Tech Talent Charter's sixth annual Diversity in Tech report02/03/2023 09:25:00
10 key findings from the landmark diversity and inclusion report.
techUK’s Data Centres Council Strengthens Team28/02/2023 10:10:00
techUK is delighted to welcome Helen Munro – Head of Environment and Sustainability at Pulsant to the UK Council of Data Centres; as well as congratulating Allan Bosley from Ark Data Centres for being nominated Vice Chair of the Council.
techUK National Security Committee Election Results24/02/2023 09:25:00
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the 2022 National Security Committee election.
Call for nominations – join techUK’s Communications Infrastructure and Services Council20/02/2023 13:20:00
We are pleased to announce that nominations are now open for our Communications Infrastructure and Services Council, an elected body that sets the strategic direction of our telecoms policy here at techUK.