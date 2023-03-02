techUK insight series: A look into the innovation challenge facing the UK

techUK has launched its new campaign to supercharge the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation. This campaign will convene technology leaders and public and private stakeholders to work together to support a strong innovation ecosystem that can make a much-needed impact to the UK’s economy and society for years to come

For this to happen, we need to ensure we get the ingredients of innovation right. We need to ensure the UK has investment into emerging technologies that have the potential to drive growth; A strong foundation of infrastructure, skills and investment to accelerate the appetite for innovation; and the mechanisms to apply this technology to create real-world change.

To explore this innovation opportunity in more depth, three techUK experts have published their perspectives on why supercharging the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation is so critical. In the below insights they discuss the R&D and productivity challenge facing the UK; addressing the digital skills gap; ensuring innovation is possible in all nations and regions; and how we turn rhetoric into ambition when it comes to becoming a science and technology superpower.

This is just the start of the conversation. This new campaign will continue to address these areas and more through events, roundtables, insights, whitepapers that will bring together the UK tech sector behind the common ambition to upercharge the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation.

The opportunities of innovation are endless. Automation, IoT, AI, Edge, Quantum, Drones and High Performance Computing all have the power to transform the UK. techUK members lead the development of these technologies. Together we are working with Government and other stakeholders to address tech innovation priorities and build an innovation ecosystem that will benefit people, society, economy and the planet - and supercharge the UK as a global leader in tech and innovation.

