techUK is attending WTO’s 13th Ministerial Conference in Abu Dhabi

techUK is pleased to share that Sabina Ciofu, techUK’s Associate Director for International Policy and Trade, will be attending the World Trade Organization’s 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) in Abu Dhabi from 26 to 29 February 2024. techUK looks forward to joining ministers and observers from across the world as they gather to advance the agenda of multilateral trade cooperation.

For information about the conference events and opportunities to meet with us, please see below.

Opportunities and events

At the Ministerial Conference, members will convene to make decisions about multilateral trade and the future work of the WTO. As such, the conference provides a wealth of discussion, learning and networking opportunities.

To learn more about the conference, check out the MC13 website. The website provides a variety of resources, including news, briefing notes and logistical information.

To see the full list of events, check out the conference calendar.

techUK at #MC13

Connect with us at MC13! Sabina will be there the whole week – if you are around and would like to arrange a meeting with her, please get in touch.