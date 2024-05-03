techUK joins City of London taskforce to tackle lack of women in digital jobs

techUK has joined City of London Corporation's Women Pivoting to Digital Steering Taskforce.

The City of London Corporation has launched a Taskforce to tackle the lack of women in digital roles after Alan Turing Institute data revealed that less than 25% of women work in AI and data science fields in the UK.

techUK is pleased to have joined the Women Pivoting to Digital Taskforce to help women from non-technical backgrounds to pivot to digital roles in AI, data, cyber and IT.

The taskforce is chaired by Caroline Haines CC, and led by a Steering Board of 16 senior leaders. Their work will be supported by 65 digital and diversity subject matter experts, responsible for outputs, and associate members to support engagement.

techUK will sit on the Strategy Steering Board, alongside members and partners including Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Salesforce, EY and others.

Following our recent TechTogether campaign that took place during Women's History Month in March, championing all forms of diversity and inclusion in tech, we are proud to be working with esteemed colleagues to further this conversation and drive equal opportunities in the tech sector and beyond.

You can find more information about the taskforce on the City fo London Corporation website here.