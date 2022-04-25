techUK joins UK-US Trade Dialogue in Aberdeen

On 24-26 April 2022, the second leg of the UK-US Trade Dialogue is taking place in Aberdeen, following the first exchange which was held last month in Baltimore, USA.

Secretary of State Anne-Marie Trevelyan and USTR Ambassador Katherine Tai will discuss how transatlantic trade delivers for local communities, businesses and workers.

techUK is delighted to participate in the dialogue to highlight the importance of digital trade to the transatlantic relationship. Following some great initial discussions in Baltimore, this dialogue will focus on agreed priority areas including digital and innovation, green trade, supporting SMEs and supply chain resilience.

We hope the discussions in Aberdeen will provide a solid foundation for further engagement between the UK and US governments on trade and are looking forward to engaging with both governments in that process.

Should members have any questions about the Dialogues and techUK’s participation, please reach out to sabina.ciofu@techuk.org