techUK launches major study on the future of Digital Twin technology

The study will examine the global landscape, emerging business models and economic impact of the technology.

techUK, in collaboration with Fujitsu, WHP Group, and University of Salford, has embarked on an ambitious research project titled "Digital Twins of Everything and Everyone: Business Models 2030-50."

This study, delivered as part of our Digital Twin programme, aims to explore the future landscape and economic impact of widespread Connected Digital Twin technology, with findings set to be released in early 2025.

Key Highlights:

Scope of the Study: The research will provide a comprehensive analysis of the global Digital Twin landscape (phase one), UK capability and gap assessment (phase 2), an analysis of the emerging business models (phase 3) and the projected economic influence (phase 4) of integrating Digital Twins across various sectors, from buildings to transport infrastructure.

Policy Recommendations: The project will deliver strategic recommendations to foster faster adoption of Digital Twin technology in the UK.

Timeline: Preliminary findings will be shared over the coming months, with the final report expected by early 2025. This webpage will evolve in the project hub where materials related to this project will be posted regularly.

techUK’s Digital Twins Steering Board will oversee the project and seek broad input from across the wider membership base. WHP Group and Salford University have been commission to deliver on the research aspects which will include a series of semi-structured interviews with stakeholders to better understand the business models and projected impact on connecting ‘everything and everyone’ through Digital Twins.

We are thrilled to work with WHP Group, Fujitsu, and Salford University on this significant initiative. Digital Twins are a transformative technology that can help drive the UK towards its goals of growth, net zero, and digital innovation. We look forward to shaping the market with recommendations that can accelerate business models and adoption. Matthew Evans Director of Market Programmes and Chief Operating Officer at techUK

Our work will complement the technical focus of other groups in the UK and globally by demonstrating how the government and private sector can profitably, safely, and securely manage this exciting future. We selected WHP and Salford for their world-leading expertise and are excited to produce a report that could enable the UK to lead the world in the future we envision. Ali Nicholl Co-Chair of the techUK Digital Twin Steering Board

Ali Nicholl and I, along with the Steering Board, chose to focus on the future from 2030 to 2050. We believe Connected Digital Twins at scale will be as revolutionary as the introduction of the internet. Dr. Keith Dear Chair of the techUK Digital Twin Steering Board

The work is intended to build on techUK’s 2021 report “Unlocking Value Across the Digital Twin Ecosystem” that set out how Digital Twins could be adopted to help the UK recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations for Government intervention. This research will take the conversation further by showcasing how Digital Twins are reshaping industries, economies, and societies worldwide. It will provide a deep analysis of the landscape, roadmap, business models, and macroeconomic implications of these technologies.

About Digital Twin Technology

A Digital Twin is a virtual representation of a physical object or system, designed to simulate and predict the real-world performance and behaviour of its counterpart. This technology is poised to revolutionise various industries by enabling real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and enhanced decision-making.

How techUK members can get involved?

All techUK members are invited to get involved with this exciting project. If you feel your business can make a contribution to the research, either through providing perspectives on the Digital Twin market or interesting case studies, please express your interest to Teodora Kaneva, Head of Smart Infrastructure and Systems by email (address below).

Updates on the project such as research findings and event information will be shared with members by email. You may add yourself to the Digital Twins Working Group mailing list by clicking here. If you work for a private sector business that is not a techUK member you are also welcome to contact us to explore how you can get involved.

What to expect next

We are hoping to publish the findings from phase one of the project in October 2024. This section looks to analyse the global landscape for Connected Digital Twins including the state of the art and science within the field.

This webpage will evolve in the project hub over time so keep an eye out for content and updates posted here over the coming months.

