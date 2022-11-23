techUK
|Printable version
techUK launches new report on supply chain risks
techUK has published a new paper ‘Risks in Tech Supply Chains’ looking at some of the main sustainability, transparency and resilience risks facing the sector.
Supply chains in all sectors have faced significant supply chain pressures due to a perfect storm of a once in a century pandemic, geopolitics and increasing demand for products. Tech firms have some of the most complex supply chains imaginable so have been particularly exposed to these risks and businesses have faced shortages, inflation, shipping delays and a lot more scrutiny on the environmental and human rights footprint of their operations, supply, and increasingly value chains.
This paper is to help explore all these issues and is divided into four sections:
- What is a ‘typical’ supply chain for tech?
- The corporate approach to supply chain transparency
- Supply chain sustainability
- Supply chain resilience
The report breaks down examples of some supply chains, including the issues around raw material extraction and manufacturing through to logistics, retail and what happens to products when they reach the end of their lives. Within each of these areas the paper explores the sustainability risks, ranging from forced labour to carbon emissions and environmental damage in the local area, as well as the increasing number of laws and regulations firms governing supply chains. The paper crucially also covers how companies are facing up to the main resilience and security risks impacting supply chains.
The goal of this report is to act as a discussion paper and provide examples and share best practice as to how a business can approach risk mitigation and plan for future shocks. Supply chain risks are going to evolve, so techUK also intends to regularly update this paper as issues emerge and we hope this is useful to members, policy makers and the wider sector.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/risks-in-tech-supply-chains.html
Latest News from
techUK
Whitepaper launch: Strengthening the UK-Japan Strategic Partnership Through Innovation23/11/2022 14:38:00
A new techUK whitepaper shares recommendations to UK and Japan governments to spur international collaboration across the tech industry.
Strengthening the UK-Japan Strategic Partnership Through Innovation22/11/2022 11:25:00
A new techUK whitepaper shares recommendations to UK and Japan governments to spur international collaboration across the tech industry.
Ministry of Defence publishes Defence Supply Chain Strategy21/11/2022 16:25:00
techUK has summarised the key points in the Defence Supply Chain Strategy, which outlines how UK Defence plans to build resilience within its Supply Chains.
Results of techUK’s VAWG Digital & Tech Working Group21/11/2022 14:43:00
techUK is delighted to announce the results of its new working group looking at preventing and tackling violence against women and girls (VAWG). See which members made it onto the group
Results of techUK’s RASSO Tech Working Group21/11/2022 11:25:00
techUK is delighted to announce the results of the newly formed working group, in partnership with the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), Police Digital Service (PDS), College of Policing, Home Office and local policing partners, to tackle the barriers and challenges in Policing’s response to rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO).
A participant’s perspective – the Empowering Women to Lead Cyber Security programme16/11/2022 12:15:00
techUK’s own Raya Tsolova shares her thoughts on the significant value that the initiative delivers to those who take part.
COP update: 2030 breakthroughs, Alok Sharma speech and clean tech funding15/11/2022 11:25:00
With COP 27 upon us we share regular insights as to what was announced and items of interest for businesses.
Ofcom sets out space strategy14/11/2022 16:25:00
On 10 November 2022, Ofcom set out its space spectrum strategy to aid the ‘huge potential provided by communications services delivered via satellite’ and improve services in rural areas, ships and in the air by expanding NGSO satellite spectrum usage.